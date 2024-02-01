Your guide to California’s Senate District 23 race: Santa Clarita Valley

Three Democrats and two Republicans will face off to replace state Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Saugus), who is vacating his seat in 2024 because of term limits.

The candidates are running for office in Senate District 23, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita, and Victor valleys.

The region is a swing district and both parties are fighting to win the seat. As of October, about 40% of the 575,318 registered voters in Senate District 23 were registered Democratic and about 30% were Republican. About 21% of voters had no party preference and the remaining identified themselves as part of other parties, according to data from the California Secretary of State’s office.

The competitive race includes familiar political faces such as Democratic challenger Kipp Mueller, who narrowly lost to incumbent Wilk in 2020, and former Republican Assemblymember Suzette Valladares. Mueller has raised at least $465,775 in contributions, data from the California Secretary of State’s Office shows. Valladares has raised at least $407,854.

The Los Angeles Times asked the candidates to respond to written questions about why they’re running and how they would address major issues as a state lawmaker. One of the candidates, Victorville City Council member Blanca Gomez, didn’t respond to the questions despite multiple attempts to contact the candidate.