19 rescued from boat, trees topple, roads flood: Early L.A. damage reports from storm

A person rushes to their car in Malibu on Sunday amid rain and wind.

Damage reports are piling up as a slow-moving storm system steadily pummels Southern California.

By Sunday evening, the toll from the system appeared relatively modest, but downpours, flooding and wind gusts are expected to continue through Tuesday.

And there have been harrowing situations. Off Long Beach, 19 people were rescued Sunday from the rocks of the breakwater after the mast of the boat they were on broke in high winds.

Eleven people climbed onto the rocks, where they were rescued, and eight more were picked up from the 40-foot vessel. One person sustained an injury that was not life-threatening, said Brian Fisk, firefighter and Long Beach Fire Department public information officer.

The rescue operation was made difficult by the rising storm.

“The weather not only caused the accident,” Fisk said, “but hampered our rescue effort.”

In Tarzana, swift water rescue teams responded to motorists stuck in floodwaters at West Oxnard Street and Donna Avenue. Images on social media showed rising waters and cars stalled amid local flooding. There was a report of mudflow damaging some homes in the Hollywood Hills, around the intersection of Lockridge and Fryman roads, KCAL-TV reported. Caltrans reported a small landslide that forced the closure of the road connecting southbound Interstate 5 to the southbound 110 freeway.

The L.A. Department of Water and Power reported 4,674 customers experiencing power outages as of 8 p.m.

City workers tallied 254 fallen trees and branches, 549 pothole reports and 106 catch basins cleared to deter flooding.

Los Angeles police recorded 21 ambulance calls for traffic incidents between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, with no fatalities.

Across the region and state, reports of damage and rescues were multiplying: Whipped by powerful winds, trees fell on homes across Northern California, and one crushed a car on Highway 101 near Santa Rosa, injuring a motorist. Firefighters in San Jose rescued stranded people and dogs from an island in the flooding Guadalupe River.

Santa Barbara Airport closed due to flooding on the airfield. Santa Barbara’s public schools and community colleges will be closed on Monday.

Los Angeles Unified will remain open — pending other developments — except for Vinedale Preparatory Academy, which sits within the La Tuna Canyon Road Evacuation Zone. Students and staff will relocate to Glenwood Elementary.

Areas at risk of flooding or mudslides — a danger in recent hillside burn areas — are under evacuation orders. Within Los Angeles, officials ordered evacuations for La Tuna Canyon Road, roughly within the area bounded by Horse Haven Street to the north, Martindale Avenue to the east, Penrose Street to the south and Ledge Avenue to the west. The area is threatened by the deluge pouring onto the burn scars left by the 2022 Land fire.

Even for those passing through, La Tuna Canyon Road, in the Sunland area, should be avoided. Several sections allow for resident access only. At least one portion is entirely closed.

In the Sepulveda Basin, Burbank Boulevard is closed between the 405 Freeway and Balboa Boulevard. Woodley Avenue is closed between Burbank and Victory boulevards.

A wide-ranging flood watch was in effect throughout Southern California until 4 p.m. Tuesday amid a forecast of rain, rain and more rain: 4 to 8 inches generally and 8 to 14 inches in the foothills and mountains, according to the National Weather Service. Peak rates will reach an inch an hour and 3 inches in three hours, exacerbating the risk of localized flooding.

Through 1 a.m Monday, peak wind gusts were expected to be 30 to 50 miles per hours in L.A. and Ventura counties and 50 to 70 miles per hour in mountains and hills. Winds are expected to diminish on Monday.

On Sunday, snow levels dropped to 6,500 feet. They will drop lower as the week progresses — to 5,000 feet on Tuesday. From 5,000 to 6,000 feet in elevation, about 4 to 8 inches of snow will fall; from 6,000 to 7,000 feet the accumulation will be 10 to 20 inches. Above 7,000 feet 2 to 5 feet of snow will fall.