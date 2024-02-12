Two people shot at Super Bowl party in rented Hollywood Hills home, police say

An investigation is underway after two people were shot Monday morning at a mansion in Hollywood Hills that had been rented out for a Super Bowl party.

Police officers responded to the 1600 block of North Crescent Heights Boulevard after receiving reports of a shooting shortly after midnight. When they arrived the officers found two men in their 20s who were shot, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez. The men were transported to a hospital and were stable, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Police ordered all the people who were inside the mansion outside for questioning. Two suspects who were found trespassing at a nearby property were detained for questioning in connection with the shooting, according to Lopez, but it was unclear if they were arrested.

Officers found two loaded guns in a bag at the back of the rental property, the LAPD said. The shooting remains under investigation.

Residents of Hollywood Hills have complained frequently to city officials about short-term rentals, particularly after the arrival of COVID-19. During the early days of the pandemic, club-goers barred from partying in legal venues because of COVID restrictions flocked to short-term rental homes in Hollywood Hills for pop-up house parties.

City officials promised to crack down on the party organizers who flouted the Los Angeles County Public Health Department’s warning about the spread of COVID-19. In August, the city sued a bespoke company that specializes in offering luxury properties for party rentals; those parties resulted in more than 200 complaints from neighbors in Hollywood Hills, according to city officials.