Two people shot at Super Bowl party in rented Hollywood Hills home, police say
Two people were shot Monday morning at a mansion in Hollywood Hills that had been rented out for a Super Bowl party, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Police officers responded to the 1600 block of North Crescent Heights Boulevard after receiving reports of a shooting shortly after midnight. When they arrived the officers found two men in their 20s who were shot, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez. The men were transported to a hospital and were stable, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
Police ordered all the people who were inside the mansion outside for questioning. Two suspects who were found trespassing at a nearby property were detained for questioning in connection with the shooting, according to Lopez, but it was unclear if they were arrested.
Officers found two loaded guns in a bag at the back of the rental property, the LAPD said. The shooting remains under investigation.
Residents of Hollywood Hills have complained frequently to city officials about short-term rentals, particularly after the arrival of COVID-19. During the early days of the pandemic, club-goers barred from partying in legal venues because of COVID restrictions flocked to short-term rental homes in Hollywood Hills for pop-up house parties.
City officials promised to crack down on the party organizers who flouted the Los Angeles County Public Health Department’s warning about the spread of COVID-19. In August, the city sued a bespoke company that specializes in offering luxury properties for party rentals; those parties resulted in more than 200 complaints from neighbors in Hollywood Hills, according to city officials.
More to Read
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.