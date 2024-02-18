Elementary school substitute teacher accused of viewing ‘inappropriate images’ on phone

Cameron Elementary School in West Covina. A substitute teacher was removed from the classroom Friday pending an investigation.

A West Covina elementary school substitute teacher is under investigation after students alleged the educator viewed “inappropriate images” on his cellphone while on campus.

The teacher, who was not identified, was immediately removed from the classroom Friday as the West Covina Unified School District conducts an investigation, the district said in a news release. School officials also alerted the West Covina Police Department and Los Angeles County Child Protective Services.

In addition, Cameron Elementary School Principal Sylvia Fullerton sent an email to parents Friday night notifying them about what happened.

“We are in full cooperation with law enforcement and child welfare authorities and are committed to implementing the necessary actions based on the outcomes of the investigation which remains ongoing,” according to the district’s news release.

The West Covina Police Department could not immediately confirm what action was taken against the teacher. KTLA-TV Channel 5 reported the teacher was not arrested because of a lack of evidence.

Advertisement

Outraged at the alleged incident, some parents are planning to protest outside the elementary school Tuesday morning. Parents can contact the district to request counseling services for any student who needs additional support.