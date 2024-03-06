Krekorian’s office sent an email supporting a candidate. Did it cross a line?

Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian on Wednesday defended using a city email account to support a candidate whom Krekorian had endorsed in Tuesday’s primary election.

In a statement emailed by his office to media outlets shortly before midnight Tuesday, Krekorian praised former Assemblyman Adrin Nazarian, a onetime aide to the council president who is seeking his former boss’ east San Fernando Valley seat. Krekorian could not seek another term because of term limits.

“I am especially proud to see former Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian asserting a commanding lead in the race to succeed me as the representative of the Second District,” Krekorian’s statement said.

“It has been my privilege to represent this district for 14 years and I am glad to see the voters have chosen a candidate with experience, vision, ability and a record of absolute integrity in public service,” Krekorian wrote. “Adrin’s achievements in the state Assembly have earned the trust of voters in the East Valley, and I am confident that his strong grassroots support will carry him to victory.”

Krekorian’s statement also congratulated his City Council colleagues, who were all leading in their respective races, saying that “across the city, voters are validating the council’s work in turning Los Angeles around.”

Nazarian appears headed for a November runoff against businessman Sam Kbushyan, partial returns show.

Officials are barred under city ethics law from using city emails or city resources, including staff, for political activity. The Ethics Commission defines “political activity” as “activity directed at the success or failure of any candidate for elective office or ballot measure in a future election.”

Such violations can result in fines of up to $5,000.

Asked Wednesday whether the email ran afoul of the city’s ethics laws, Krekorian said: “I didn’t intend for it to. I don’t think that was anything that sounded like a campaign. I hope it didn’t. Saying that you support somebody isn’t campaigning.”

His communications director, Hugh Esten, wrote the statement at his instruction, Krekorian said.

Krekorian said he is sure that he will hear from the Ethics Commission if there is an issue with the email. The council president served on the all-volunteer panel in the late 1990s.

In 2015, then-Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office was forced to retract an email endorsing presidential candidate Hillary Clinton after it was sent from a city email account. The endorsement was later sent out by Garcetti’s campaign consultant.