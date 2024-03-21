Hijacked Metro bus crashes into vehicles, downtown L.A. Ritz-Carlton

Passengers and police stand outside the Ritz-Carlton in downtown L.A. after a bus crashed into it. Two people were injured.

A man armed with an airsoft gun hijacked a Metro bus Wednesday night, causing the bus to crash into several vehicles before slamming into the side of a Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles, police said.

The man boarded the bus at 7th and Spring streets about 11:40 p.m. and a short time later approached the driver with the gun, said Officer David Cuellar, of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man forced the bus driver to continue on to several locations, with the bus colliding with multiple vehicles along the way, Cuellar said. At one point, the hijacker wrestled for control of the steering wheel with the bus driver.

The bus crashed into the side of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel at West Olympic Boulevard and Georgia Street, police said. After the crash, the hijacker ran away, but the suspect was later located and taken into custody. Two people were transported by ambulance for injuries, Cuellar said.

Los Angeles County Metro did not immediately respond to requests for comment.