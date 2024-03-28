Look to the skies tonight for another SpaceX rocket launch
Ten days ago, Southern Californians stared bemused at the streak of light above Los Angeles at sunset. Was it a UFO? A missile? A space laser?
Tonight, you can be the know-it-all who tells them what’s happening: Another SpaceX rocket launch is scheduled to light up the night sky.
In a statement, SpaceX announced that the private spacecraft manufacturer headquartered in Hawthorne will attempt to launch a “Falcon 9 launch of 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
If needed because of weather or other complications, the launch could be pushed back up to four hours, or rescheduled for Friday evening.
Earthlings from Southern California to Phoenix were treated to a spectacular, albeit brief, show as night fell and the light illuminated the sky.
The launch would be SpaceX’s 11th from Vandenberg Space Force Base this year, according to a tweet from the company.
Those interested can watch a livestream of the launch on X, formerly Twitter, or simply look to the sky.
The sun will set at 7:11 p.m. Thursday, offering a chance at a bright contrail illuminated against a dark sky, much like the one that surprised viewers across the Southwest last week.
During last week’s launch, viewers on social media posted videos of the phenomenon and offered guesses of what the light might be, or simply asked: “What is this!”
The National Weather Service forecasts a sunny Thursday followed by “increasing clouds” into the night.
