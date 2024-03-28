Advertisement
California

Look to the skies tonight for another SpaceX rocket launch

The launch of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, leaving contrails across the sky at dusk.
The launch of SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with 22 Starlink satellites is viewed from Huntington Beach at dusk after taking off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 18.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Ten days ago, Southern Californians stared bemused at the streak of light above Los Angeles at sunset. Was it a UFO? A missile? A space laser?

Tonight, you can be the know-it-all who tells them what’s happening: Another SpaceX rocket launch is scheduled to light up the night sky.

In a statement, SpaceX announced that the private spacecraft manufacturer headquartered in Hawthorne will attempt to launch a “Falcon 9 launch of 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Advertisement

If needed because of weather or other complications, the launch could be pushed back up to four hours, or rescheduled for Friday evening.

LOS ANGELES, CA- MARCH 18: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the Starlink 7-16 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Monday, March 18, 2024 as seen from Chinatown in Los Angeles, CA. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

See that weird streak of light across Southern California? Rocket

Earthlings from Southern California to Phoenix were treated to a spectacular, albeit brief, show as night fell and the light illuminated the sky.

March 18, 2024

The launch would be SpaceX’s 11th from Vandenberg Space Force Base this year, according to a tweet from the company.

Those interested can watch a livestream of the launch on X, formerly Twitter, or simply look to the sky.

The sun will set at 7:11 p.m. Thursday, offering a chance at a bright contrail illuminated against a dark sky, much like the one that surprised viewers across the Southwest last week.

During last week’s launch, viewers on social media posted videos of the phenomenon and offered guesses of what the light might be, or simply asked: “What is this!”

The National Weather Service forecasts a sunny Thursday followed by “increasing clouds” into the night.

More to Read

CaliforniaFast Break
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement