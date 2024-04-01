SpaceX rocket set to launch tonight after delay. Here’s where and when

The launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with 22 Starlink satellites is viewed from Huntington Beach at dusk after taking off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on March 18, 2024.

After weather scuttled plans to launch a SpaceX satellite from Vandenberg Space Force Base last week, Southern California may be treated to a light show Monday night.

A Starlink launch that was scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed to Monday at 7:30 p.m., the company said in a statement.

The launch had been planned for 7:30 p.m. Thursday until bad weather caused the takeoff to be scrapped. SpaceX announced the cancellation at 10:22 p.m. Thursday.

Monday’s mission, seen just after sunset in the skies northwest of Los Angeles, will feature a “Falcon 9 launch of 22 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit,” the company said.

The last such launch provided onlookers with a spectacle that generated buzz across Southern California, with some people on social media questioning what they were seeing in the sky.

The launch would be SpaceX’s 11th this year from Vandenberg Space Force Base, according to a company post on X.

Those interested can watch a livestream of the launch on X, or simply look at the sky for a flying object and a long tail.