Three boys beat man with tent poles in Long Beach, police say

Three boys were arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon Saturday in Long Beach after police said they beat a man with tent poles and a tripod.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Pacific Avenue in the city’s downtown area shortly before 6:30 p.m. in response to a report of an assault. They found a man with injuries to his upper body. He was treated by paramedics and declined to be taken to the hospital, police said.

Officers determined that three boys — ages 15, 14 and 12 — approached the man and got into an argument with him. The situation escalated when the trio struck the man with tent poles and a tripod. They also threw other objects at him, according to police.

Reports from the scene indicated the man was homeless, but authorities did not confirm that information.

The boys fled the scene before officers arrived, but were arrested nearby, police said. Authorities did not release their names because they are juveniles.

Times staff writer James Queally contributed to this report.