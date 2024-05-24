Highland teen arrested on suspicion of trying to carjack deputy’s patrol car at street takeover

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday arrested a 15-year-old boy suspected of trying to carjack a sheriff’s deputy as a mob of people at an illegal street takeover attacked his patrol car.

The teen, who was not identified because he is a minor, was arrested at his home in Highland and was booked at the San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted carjacking and vandalism, according to a statement from the department.

The alleged incident occurred shortly after midnight May 11 during an illegal street takeover at Victoria and Highland avenues in the city of Highland. The department said a deputy was at a red light near the intersection when a large crowd swarmed his patrol car and began kicking and punching it. Some of the attackers, the department said, used unknown objects to cause damage to the vehicle, including its front windshield.

During an investigation into the incident, detectives obtained video that captured images of a teenage boy opening the deputy’s driver side door and attempting to take control of it, the department said.

Detectives later identified the boy and executed an arrest warrant at his home on Thursday.

The deputy was not injured in the attack. The incident remains under investigation.