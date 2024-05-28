Two more attacks on L.A. Metro, the latest in a string of violence on the transit system

LAPD Wilshire units responded to the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Olympic Boulevard for reports of a stabbing victim.

Two violent attacks on Los Angeles County’s Metro transit system were reported over the Memorial Day weekend, the latest in a string of crimes that have prompted efforts to increase security on the region’s bus and rail lines.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded Monday to reports of a stabbing around 10:30 p.m. at a bus stop near West Olympic Boulevard and South La Brea Avenue, according to police.

The man, who was sitting at the bus stop, was found with lacerations and hospitalized in stable condition, according to officials. A suspect was taken into custody.

Earlier that day around 9:50 a.m., a woman tried to board a bus near Temple and Spring streets and began fighting with the bus driver, according to police. She removed the bus driver’s prescription glasses and left the bus.

The driver followed the woman to reclaim her glasses, leading to another altercation; the bus driver suffered a minor injury to her face and the suspect fled, officials said.

The Monday incidents come amid a series of recent attacks, including stabbings and killings, on the L.A. Metro. The agency has added $18 million to the annual budget of about $9 billion for law enforcement, adding 260 more armed officers to patrol the metro.

Dave Sotero, a spokesperson for L.A. Metro, said that according to agency statistics, arrests for “crimes against society,” such as trespassing, narcotics and weapons have increased 162.7% between March 2023 and May 2024 as a result of increased law enforcement presence throughout the transit system.

As of this month, crimes against people and property have gone down by 40% and 26% respectively from March 2023, according to agency statistics.

Operator assaults decreased from 16 incidents in January and 12 incidents in February to 10 in March, according to statistics provided by Metro. The most common methods of assault were spitting and using hands and the most common reasons for the attacks were being told to exit, intoxication and no reason at all.

“There’s been an increase in the severity of the incidents but the number has gone down over the last year, not to say that we can’t or won’t do more,” Sotero said. “The statistics prove that what we’re doing is working and making headway.”

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass announced earlier this month that police deployment was being increased and the Metro was trying to improve the system in anticipation of the 2028 Summer Olympics, such as using transit ambassadors to assist riders, adding transit security officers and increasing cleaning at certain stations.

