Man fatally shot on Metro train in South L.A., police say

Police investigate the scene of a shooting at the Metro La Cienega/Jefferson station on Friday.

A 39-year-old man was fatally shot on a Metro train in the Baldwin Hills area Friday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police were called to the 5600 block of Jefferson Boulevard — near the La Cienega/Jefferson station of the E Line — around 7:40 p.m., according to Officer Drake Madison, a spokesman for the department.

The shooting followed an altercation between the victim and four male suspects that “culminated on the train,” he said. One of the suspects produced a firearm and fired at the victim, he said.

Advertisement

The suspects were described as between the ages of 15 and 20 and were seen fleeing the area on foot or possibly on skateboards, Madison said.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the incident, but the victim was declared dead at the scene, Madison said.

It was not immediately clear whether the incident was gang-related, he said.

California Mayor Bass orders police ‘surge’ on Metro bus and rail routes amid spike in violence Amid a spike in violence on trains and buses, Mayor Karen Bass calls in more police patrols. The fatal stabbing of a 66-year-old subway rider put the transit agency on edge last month, as pressure grew to respond.

As of 11 p.m., service on the E Line between the Expo/La Brea and La Cienega/Jefferson stations remained disrupted and was replaced with shuttle buses due to police activity, according to the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The shooting is the latest in a recent string of violent incidents on the L.A. Metro system.

In May, a passenger was fatally shot on a bus in the City of Commerce. That same month, a woman’s arm was slashed in an elevator at the Vermont/Athens station, and two people were stabbed during a fight that started aboard a bus in Glendale.

In April, a 66-year-old woman was fatally stabbed on the B Line near the Universal City station.

Advertisement

The spate of violent attacks prompted Mayor Karen Bass in May to order a “surge” of law enforcement on the bus and rail system, saying that the spike in violent crime is “absolutely unacceptable.”

Times staff writer Rachel Uranga contributed to this report.