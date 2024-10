Election day is almost here, and early voters can drop their ballots in designated boxes across the state starting Tuesday.

All California counties will begin mailing ballots to registered voters Monday, according to the secretary of state’s office. There are several options for how to submit a ballot — including voting by mail, dropping your ballot at a vote center or in a ballot drop box, or having someone else submit it on your behalf.

Here’s some information on how and where to cast your ballot.