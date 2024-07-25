How you buy and sell a home is about to change. Are you in the market?

New rules governing real estate commissions are set to take effect in August.

The rules of home buying are about to change.

For decades, sellers have typically paid a 5% to 6% commission when they sell their homes, with half of that going to the listing broker and half to the buyer’s broker.

Now a national antitrust settlement stands to upend the model. Come Aug. 17, new commission rules will take effect that have the potential to reduce costs for sellers, but also raise costs for home buyers.

If you are selling or buying a home in the coming months, you will have to navigate these rules and The Times would like to speak with you.

