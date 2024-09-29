Simi Valley mother of 5 stabbed to death in front of her children

A Simi Valley woman was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in front of her children in a domestic violence incident Friday, police said.

Police received a call from the victim’s daughter, who said her mother was being stabbed by her live-in boyfriend, the Simi Valley Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

Officers arrived at the family’s home shortly after 6 p.m. in the 800 block of California Avenue, where they found the victim, Jessica Tinoco, 34, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the face, chest and abdomen, police said. Tinoco was transported to Los Robles Hospital but died from her injuries.

Police said they quickly took the suspect, Raymond Rivas, 34, into custody without incident and booked him into Ventura County Main Jail on charges of murder. Rivas was on Post Release Community Supervision at the time of the incident. He was also placed on a hold for violating probation at the time of the stabbing.

Tinoco was a mother of five who had been in a romantic relationship with Rivas for a little less than two years, a family member told KTLA-TV. The family member said Tinoco was stabbed multiple times in front of all of her children.