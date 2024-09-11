Advertisement
California

Shocking satellite images and videos show Southern California fires exploding

Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
Share via

As four fires grew in Southern California, new satellite images show their scale and the amount of smoke pouring east.

The Line, Bridge, Airport and Roblar fires, all of which began in the past week, were responsible for the flames.

Each fire burns within 100 miles of Los Angeles. Reports detail over a dozen injuries and damage to homes.

Advertisement

The image below from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration shows the change in smoke from Tuesday, Sept. 10 to Wednesday, Sept. 11.

On the left — the earlier image — the smoke is more concentrated around the fires. On the right — the more recent image — the smoke careens eastward toward Nevada and Arizona.

Advertisement
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - SEPTEMBER 10, 2024: Firefighters can do little to save an engulfed home as the Line fire burns into a tree lined neighborhood on September 10, 2024 in Running Springs, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

Southern California wildfires: What to know

An overview of evacuation orders and shelter options for the Airport, Bridge and Line fires in Southern California.

Sept. 11, 2024

The Bridge fire, the largest of the four, was nearing 50,000 acres in size Wednesday afternoon, and was 0% contained. It began Sunday.

The video below from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows an animated look at the fires on Sept. 11.

Video from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES-West satellite shows smoke from wildfires
Video from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s GOES-West satellite shows smoke from wildfires Wednesday.
(National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
Advertisement

The smoke plume from the fires can be seen extending north and east from Southern California into neighboring states.

RUNNING SPRINGS, CA - SEPTEMBER 10, 2024: Firefighters are overcome with smoke while battling a house fire as the Line fire burns into a tree lined neighborhood on September 10, 2024 in Running Springs, California. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

Fires besiege Southern California mountain communities; homes burn, 13 hurt

Mountain communities were under siege as the Bridge fire burned into Wrightwood and swept through Mountain High ski resort.

The Line fire, around 35,000 acres in size, began Thursday and was 14% contained Wednesday afternoon.

In the posts embedded below, an expert labels the fires and attaches further visuals.

The video below overlays nearby cities, including Riverside, San Bernardino, Victorville and Palm Springs.

The Airport fire began Monday and had burned over 22,000 acres as of Wednesday afternoon. It was 0%contained.

TRABUCO CANYON CALIF SEPTEMBER 10, 2024 - A firefighting helicopter battles the Airport fire, dropping retardant near Santiago Peak on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. The Airport fire has charred more than 9,000 acres. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Southern California is suddenly besieged by fire. Experts say fall will be worse

The impending arrival of hot Santa Ana winds, combined with two years of overgrown vegetation, could pave the way for a fiery fall.

Sept. 11, 2024

Though the danger of fire season is upon us, experts say it will likely get worse.

The impending arrival of hot Santa Ana winds — combined with two years of overgrown vegetation — all but ensure that this fall will be fraught with danger.

Fires in Southern California
(Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

“The odds definitely favor a continuation — and maybe even an escalation — of Southern California fire season over the next couple of months,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA.

Times staff writer Hayley Smith contributed to this report.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement