Here’s how victims of the Airport, Line and Bridge fires can get help — and how to pitch in

Paul Faulstick, 67, walks among the burned-out ruins of a friend’s property along Bear Canyon Road in Mount Baldy on Thursday.

Thousands of Southern Californians have been ordered to abandon their homes and workplaces in the face of the advancing Bridge, Line and Airport fires, which firefighters are still struggling to contain.

To help these victims, multiple evacuation centers have been established to provide shelter and food. A few agencies and nonprofits are also extending various forms of aid.

Here is a guide to the evacuation sites for people and their animals and to the financial and health resources available, along with some ways for people to donate to fire victims.

Resources for Airport Fire victims

Evacuation shelters



Rancho Santa Margarita Bell Tower Regional Community Center, 22232 El Paseo in the City of Rancho Santa Margarita. The shelter, where a long-term care and reception center has been established, will remain open overnight.

Temescale Valley High School, 28755 El Toro Road in Lake Elsinore.

Santiago High School, 1395 E. Foothill Parkway in Corona.

For small animals: The Orange County Animal Shelter, 1630 Victory Road in Tustin. Owners bringing their pets to this location are required to submit photo identification and veterinary or vaccination records, as well as providing any special food and medications.

Medical & Mental health guidance



Any evacuees who need prescription medication and who are unable to obtain them through their healthcare provider or pharmacy should call the Orange County Public Information Hotline at 714-628-7085. The hotline staff will ask callers for their name and telephone number. County officials will screen and process requests and will respond to calls at the telephone number provided.

Orange County residents in need of mental health support can contact the county’s Health Care Agency’s behavioral health information and referral line, which operates 24/7 at 855-625-4657.

Assistance information



CalFresh recipients may be eligible for replacement benefits for food lost during recent wildfires, and the deadline to report food loss has been extended to Sept. 23. CalFresh recipients who lost food during any of the summer fires (Airport, Eagle, Hawarden, Macy, Nixon, Post, Record, or Tenaja) can report their losses by calling 877-410-8827, visiting a Department of Public Social Services office, or submitting a report at BenefitsCal.com by Sept. 23.

Resources for the Line and Bridge Fire area

Evacuation shelter information



For people and small and large animals: San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, 14800 7th St. in Victorville.

San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, 14800 7th St. in Victorville. For small and large animals: Devore Animal Shelter, 19777 Shelter Way in San Bernardino. Devore can offer temporary shelter and care to residents who reside in the service area of the Big Bear Animal Shelter, which is closed due to the Line Fire. Animals that were at the Big Bear shelter have been relocated to the Devore and Apple Valley Animal Shelters temporarily. Devore is open seven days a week; operating hours vary. The shelter can be reached at 909-386-9820 and after hours at 800-472-5609. Pets staying temporarily at this facility should have identification (collar and tags) and any necessary medications. When dropping off your pet, ensure they are in an appropriately sized pet carrier.

Mental health guidance



The San Bernardino County Behavioral Health Department’s community-based mobile crisis response teams, which provide services 24/7 in English and Spanish for people of any age experiencing a psychiatric emergency, can be reached by calling 800-398-0018 or texting 909-420-0560.

Other resources

U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents affected by the wildfires in San Bernardino and Riverside counties

The 30-day offer applies to new storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability. People seeking more information or needing to arrange storage should contact the U-Haul office with a participating location nearest them:



For the U-Haul Co. of San Bernardino, participating locations are in Apple Valley, Barstow, Fontana, Ontario, Pomona, Redlands, Rialto, San Bernardino and Victorville. Contact the office at 909-885-4378.



For the U-Haul Co. of Riverside, participating locations are in Cathedral City, Corona, Hemet, Indio, Moreno Valley and Riverside. Contact the office at 951-485-2005.

The Inland SoCal United Way Wildfire Fund is providing up to $500 to affected Riverside and San Bernardino County households who meet eligibility requirements. The funds are intended to cover expenses associated with the wildfire, such as replacing lost items or paying for hotel stays.

Eligible households must be residents of either Riverside or San Bernardo County whose households earn less than 80% of the area median income, and who can demonstrate a cost incurred or income lost due to a wildfire or evacuation within the last 6 months.

Applications can be submitted online with a government-issued identification showing an address that was affected by wildfire,along with documentation demonstrating a wildfire-related cost or loss, such as a hotel bill, police report or insurance claim.

The organization can also help fire victims with immediate assistance or resources. Dial 2-1-1, and a community resource advisor will assist you.

Donation opportunities