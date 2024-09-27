2 dead after separate collisions involving school buses in Los Angeles County

One person was killed after an SUV and school bus collided head-on in Lancaster Friday. It was one of two fatal crashes involving school buses in Los Angeles County that morning.

About 7 a.m., a gray SUV traveling east on Avenue M in Lancaster swerved into oncoming lanes of traffic and collided head-on with a school bus east of 20th Street West, according to Deputy Veronica Fantom, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, Fantom said.

There were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash, she said, but KTLA reported that two adults on the bus were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is currently unknown if alcohol, drugs or speed played a role in the crash, Fantom said.

The second deadly crash took place at the intersection of Del Amo and Norwalk boulevards in the vicinity of the border between Lakewood and Cerritos, when a vehicle ran a red light and collided with a school bus about 8:30 a.m., Fantom said.

After hitting the bus, the vehicle then veered onto a nearby sidewalk — colliding with an elderly female bicyclist, Fantom said. L.A. County Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced the cyclist dead at the scene, she said.

No children were aboard the bus and there were no other known injuries, she said.