Vincent Thomas Bridge and parts of Highway 47 still closed after big rig crash sparks fire in San Pedro

A big rig containing lithium ion batteries overturned in San Pedro on Thursday afternoon, sparking a fire that reportedly led at least one battery to explode.

Portions of Highway 47, including the Vincent Thomas Bridge, were still closed Friday after a big rig containing lithium batteries crashed in San Pedro, sparking a fire.

Highway 47 was still closed from Harbor Boulevard in Los Angeles to the juncture of Highway 103 in Long Beach, according to the California Department of Transportation.

The closure could extend into Saturday as fire crews continue work on the scene, KTLA-5 reported. The big rig was still near the bridge Friday morning.

Advertisement

The California Highway Patrol advised that the best route between San Pedro and Long Beach is the Pacific Coast Highway between Interstate 110 and Interstate 710 or Interstate 405.

The crash occurred Thursday around 11:48 a.m. at 940 N. Seaside Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Lithium batteries inside the big rig exploded and caught fire, resulting in a hazardous materials team to respond to the scene.

No injuries or evacuation orders were reported.

Tens of thousands of vehicles and heavy trucks pass through the Vincent Thomas Bridge every day; the bridge also connects San Pedro to Terminal Island.

Advertisement

The freeway closure also hindered operations at the Port of Los Angeles. APM Terminals, Fenix Marine, Everport and Yusen Terminals were closed Friday as agencies worked on the scene, although some other terminals stayed open. Traffic was routed away from the area.

“Los Angeles Port Police and senior port officials are working with responding agencies, container terminal operators, union officials and other stakeholders to ensure safety and minimize disruptions,” port officials wrote on social media.

In a statement Friday, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass thanked LAFD firefighters “for keeping drivers, port workers and the surrounding community safe as this situation is resolved.” She added that her office is staying in touch with leaders of the port and Caltrans about port closures and traffic detours.