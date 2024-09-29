Long Beach police investigating 4 separate stabbings that occurred within a 12-hour period

Long Beach police are investigating four separate stabbings involving five victims that occurred within a 12-hour period this weekend, authorities said.

“At this time there’s nothing to indicate that these incidents are related,” said Officer Eric Stachura of the Long Beach Police Department. In response, the department is deploying additional resources to the community, including patrol officers and Neighborhood Safety Bike Team officers, to engage with residents and businesses.

Officers responded to the first incident about 6:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Pacific Coast Highway, police said in a news release. The victim, an adult male, was involved in a physical altercation with more than one suspect in which he was stabbed multiple times in the upper body. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The second incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of 2nd Street, where another altercation between two adult men ended with one stabbing the other in the upper body, police said. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

In a third incident, officers responded to a call about 2:20 a.m. at a local hospital regarding two stabbings. Police said it appeared that two female victims had been in an altercation in the 200 block of Pine Avenue with a third woman who stabbed each of them in the upper body. Both women were taken to a hospital, where they were listed in stable condition. The suspect remains at large.

The fourth incident occurred about 4:50 a.m. Sunday, when officers responded to a report of another female stabbing victim at a local hospital, police said. The victim had apparently been involved in a dispute with a group of other women in the 5100 block of 2nd Street that escalated with one woman punching the victim, and another stabbing her in the upper body. The victim took herself to a local hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. Police said the stabbing was unrelated to the earlier incident on the same block. No arrests have been made.