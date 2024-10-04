L.A. serial arson suspect arrested, accused of lighting string of downtown fires

A man suspected of starting a string of fires in downtown Los Angeles — including a blaze that required 170 firefighters to extinguish and caused $7 million in damage — was arrested Friday, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department identified the suspect as Victor Marias, 31. The department presented the case to the L.A. County district attorney’s office on Friday and recommended filing multiple felony arson charges against him, along with a probation violation.

“We view the crime of arson as one of the most egregious offenses in Los Angeles, and the LAFD Arson/Counter-Terrorism Section uses every resource available to investigate and prosecute those that are responsible,” LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said in a video shared by the department.

Those recent fires included a massive blaze on Kohler Street on July 19, which spread to several commercial buildings and took more than five hours to extinguish — resulting in more than $7 million in damage and injuring one firefighter, authorities said.

Investigators used surveillance camera video to identify a suspect and determine that the fire was started intentionally.

Authorities allege Marias started the fire on Kohler Street as well as two others in the downtown area — on Willow Street on Sept. 22 and Oct. 3.

Marias is also on active probation for a fire that damaged a structure just one block away from the Kohler Street fire in August 2023, authorities say.

“Surveillance footage shows a suspect collecting rubbish from a public trash can, also collecting wood for kindling and placing it near the base of a power pole,” said Scott, describing the Oct. 3 fire. “Moments after walking away, flames erupted from the garbage, eventually damaging the pole.”

There is also surveillance footage from Sept. 22 showing a suspect lighting trash on fire by the door of a business, he added. In both cases, residents provided the security footage.

“The assistance provided by witnesses within the community was critical to identifying and ultimately arresting the suspect,” Scott said. “Their willingness to step forward and to take an active role in protecting their own neighborhood from harm is appreciated and commended.”

The LAFD is asking residents with additional information, photos and videos of these fires to email LAFDArson@lacity.org.