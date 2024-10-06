4.0 earthquake rattles Southern California
A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattled parts of Southern California Sunday morning.
The quake, centered near Ontario, hit around 4 a.m. and was felt from Palmdale to San Diego. No damage was reported.
The quake was centered south of the 60 Freeway near Archibald Avenue, just east of the Whispering Lakes Golf Course.
