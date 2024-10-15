Renowned photojournalist allegedly killed by his son near Mt. Baldy

Paul Lowe shown in front of his personal exhibition in the first edition of Fotoist festival in town of Pristina, Kosovo on August 25, 2023.

A man who authorities say was killed by his son near Mt. Baldy over the weekend has been identified as a renowned photojournalist, according to posts on social media.

“It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our dear friend and colleague Paul Lowe, whose brilliant life was cut short in Los Angeles, California on Saturday,” according to a social media post from VII Photo Agency, an international photo agency. “Paul was a courageous and beloved comrade, and a deeply devoted father and husband. The loss is shocking and overwhelming, and our hearts go out to his wife and family.”

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to an assault on Mt. Baldy Road in the San Gabriel Mountains, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies found a man with trauma to his chest; he was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

About a mile away from the crime scene, a man later identified as Emir Abadzic-Lowe had crashed his car while driving away; he was detained by deputies in connection with the homicide investigation, according to authorities. Abadzic-Lowe was identified as the 19-year-old son of the victim.

Abadzic-Lowe was arrested on suspicion of killing his father based on “evidence at the scene” and statements from the son and other witnesses, authorities said.

Lara Jo Regan, a fellow photojournalist and Lowe’s colleague, told KTLA that Lowe was in Southern California to take care of family matters. They were supposed to meet up but Regan never heard from him.

“I went on Facebook, and I was going to DM him to see what was up,” she said. “Then, the first thing that came up was news of his passing posted on his agency’s website in New York. I was beyond shocked. I’m still kind of shocked.”