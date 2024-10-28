Minor on motorized bike killed in hit-and-run traffic collision in Central L.A.

The boy was riding a motorized “pocket bike” north on Arapahoe Street when he lost control and skidded into the intersection with Olympic Boulevard, according to the LAPD.

A minor riding a mini-bike died in a hit-and-run collision on the border of the Westlake and Pico-Union neighborhoods early Monday, authorities said.

The boy was riding a motorized “pocket bike” north on Arapahoe Street around 1:30 a.m. when he lost control and skidded into the intersection with Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was struck by a car traveling east on Olympic Boulevard, and the driver failed to stop, identify themselves or render aid, according to the LAPD. There is no information available on the driver.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the crash and pronounced the minor dead at the scene, according to the LAPD. His identity is being withheld until authorities can notify his next of kin.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who provides information leading to the identification, apprehension or conviction of the driver.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department West traffic detectives at (213) 473-0234. After regular working hours or on the weekend, calls can be made to (877) 527-3247.