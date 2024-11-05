Levin and Gunderson in tight race for California’s 49th Congressional District

The race between Democratic Rep. Mike Levin and his Republican challenger Matt Gunderson for California’s 49th Congressional District in San Diego and Orange counties remained too close to call Tuesday as votes continue to be counted.

The 49th District was one of six tight congressional races in California that could help determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives. Last month, the Cook Political Report moved the district race from “likely Democratic” to “leaning Democratic,” a sign of the concerted effort by Republicans to flip blue seats.

Levin, a former environmental attorney, was elected to the House in 2018 and has supported zero-emission vehicles, protections for water quality and safe removal of nuclear fuel from the closed San Onofre plant.

Gunderson owned three car dealerships in Orange County before he retired. He ran as a supporter of abortion rights, tax cuts and border security.

Levin maintained a fiscal edge over Gunderson, raising about $5.1 million as of Oct. 16, while Gunderson had raised nearly $4.2 million.

The biggest issues in the coastal district that lies about 50 miles north of the border with Mexico included the environment, housing, veteran affairs and immigration.

Levin was one of several Democrats in swing districts who took a more vocal stance on toughening border security this year. He stood with President Biden earlier this year as the president announced his executive order limiting asylum at the border. The order raised the legal standard for asylum claims and limited border crossings. Gunderson said the president’s order had come too late.