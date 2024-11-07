Two people shot to death in Mount Washington. The victims were high school students, friends said

An investigation is underway after two people were shot and killed after they were approached by a group of assailants in Mount Washington early Thursday.

Two people were shot and killed after they were approached by a group of assailants in Mount Washington early Thursday, police said.

Los Angeles Police officers were called to the 1400 block of Cliff Drive at 12:15 a.m. about reports of a shooting, said LAPD Officer Jay Chavez.

When officers arrived, they found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds, Chavez said. Both of the victims, who have not been publicly identified, appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

KNBC-TV Channel 4 reported friends of the victims identified them as students at a downtown Los Angeles high school.

Investigators believe the two victims were approached by an unknown number of suspects who were seen in a black sedan.

A suspect then shot at the two victims using a semiautomatic handgun, Chavez said.

It’s unclear what prompted the shooting.