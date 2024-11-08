How Trump’s win could reshape UC research, LGBTQ+ rights and student loan forgiveness

California’s schools, colleges and universities are girding for potentially sweeping changes under a new Trump administration, based on his starkly different vision for education gleaned from campaign pledges, the GOP platform and his past actions.

Trump and conservative allies could reduce federal financial aid, privatize student loans and end student loan forgiveness.

They could revise, again, enforcement of the Title IX civil rights law to eliminate protections for LGBTQ+ students and strengthen rights for those accused of sexual misconduct. Teacher job protections in K-12 schools could come under scrutiny, and Head Start preschools could be threatened.

In what would be a blow to the research prowess of the University of California, a Trump White House could reduce federal funding in areas of ideological disdain — climate change, for instance — or tie funding to political goals such as reining in teaching about race. International and undocumented students could be targets.

“Under Trump, higher education in the US will face a difficult future, featuring an aggressive and intrusive federal government, erosion in funding with no alternatives, a cavalcade of political litmus tests and a decline in the US’s science and technology capability,” wrote John Aubrey Douglass, a senior research fellow and research professor of public policy and higher education at the UC Berkeley Center for Studies in Higher Education.

To Rick Hess of the conservative American Enterprise Institute, however, a Trump administration would seek long-needed measures to hold educational institutions more accountable for student success in graduating and getting jobs, providing more ideological diversity in curriculum and faculty and justifying the billions in taxpayer dollars they receive.

“Surveys tell us that the colleges have lost the public trust,” Hess said. “They have spent public funds in troubling ways, adopted lax standards and allowed rigor to decline and have allowed the research enterprise to become politicized and ideological.”

How far Trump can go to realize his rhetoric on education — including revamping colleges and universities he sees as being under the control of “Marxist maniacs” — is unclear.

His call to eliminate the federal Department of Education, for instance, is probably unrealistic, Hess and others said. Republicans won’t have 60 votes to break a likely Democratic filibuster, and some conservatives want to keep the department in place but redirect it toward their goals. A 2024 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court restricted the executive branch’s ability to interpret congressional laws, limiting the scope of potential Trump actions.

Some of Trump’s biggest attempts at an education overhaul during his first term fell flat. In 2018, for instance, his administration proposed $200 billion in student aid funding cuts over a decade, targeting some types of loans, the federal work-study program and loan forgiveness for borrowers who work in public service. But he reined in some of those proposed cuts after a congressional budget deal increased higher education funding.

Still, analysts on both sides of the political divide expect a more robust effort to reshape education in Trump’s second administration, with greater experience, preparation and a willingness to act aggressively among his policy leaders.

Leaders of California’s three public university systems, recognizing the postelection tension, issued a statement of reassurance Wednesday. UC President Michael V. Drake, California State University Chancellor Mildred García and California Community Colleges Chancellor Sonya Christian said their institutions “remain steadfast and committed to our values of diversity and inclusivity.”

“Following the presidential election results, we understand that there is a great deal of uncertainty and anxiety within California’s higher education community,” their statement said. “We are proud to welcome students, faculty, and staff from all backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives, and we will continue to support and protect all members of our communities.”