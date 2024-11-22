A fateful night in Monterey: Drinking, conservative banter, sexual assault allegations

On the afternoon of October 12, 2017, a nurse at Kaiser Permanente called the Monterey Police Department to report that a patient had come in for a sexual assault exam.

The woman, the nurse told police, said she had been sexually assaulted four days earlier while at a Republican women’s conference at the Hyatt Regency Hotel and Spa in the coastal California resort town.

The alleged assailant — though his name wouldn’t be revealed immediately — was a popular Fox News host and the keynote speaker at the conference.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe in police reports, told the nurse she wasn’t sure she wanted to involve authorities and didn’t want to disclose the person’s name at that point. She had been suffering from nightmares and bouts of sobbing after returning home from the conference, but had little memory of the sexual encounter. She feared she had been drugged. The woman, who has not been identified publicly, could not be reached for comment by The Times.

The nurse referred the woman to an emergency room for a sexual assault forensic exam. But the nurse’s call — made as a mandated reporter — triggered a law enforcement probe that included interviews with hotel staff, a review of surveillance video, discussions with several of the woman’s associates and a conversation with the alleged perpetrator, Pete Hegseth, who assured police the encounter had been consensual.

No charges were ever filed. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said no charges were supported by proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The two parties eventually reached a private settlement, after which Doe signed a non-disclosure agreement.

The story seemed to end there — until Donald Trump nominated Hegseth to be defense secretary. Now that night in Monterey has become the centerpiece in what could be one of the most contentious confirmation fights in years.

In recent days, a police report on the incident and other details have offered a clearer picture about the allegations. But much remains unknown, including why local prosecutors decided not to file charges against Hegseth.

Shortly after the President-elect’s announcement, a friend of the woman wrote a memo to Trump’s transition team saying that Hegseth had raped the then-30-year-old conservative group staffer in his hotel room in the early morning hours following a banquet dinner at the California Federation of Republican Women conference.

In response, Hegseth confirmed the financial settlement, saying through his lawyer that he had agreed to pay the woman to protect his job at Fox. But he vehemently denied committing assault. The woman, Hegseth’s lawyer said in a statement, “was the aggressor in initiating sexual activity.” Hegseth had been “visibly intoxicated” at the after-party in the hotel bar, the lawyer said, and the woman had “led him by the arm to his hotel room.”

“The matter was fully investigated, and I was completely cleared, and that’s where I’m gonna leave it,” Hegseth told reporters at the Capitol on Thursday.

Revelations of the incident have set off a firestorm, both in Washington and among the members of the California Federation of Republican Women.

Pete Hegseth

The federation, which is a nonprofit advocacy group, is an organization comprised mostly of retirees. Its members gather for luncheons, conferences and fundraisers to hear Republican politicians speak about conservative issues.

Many in the group were horrified that a beloved conservative Republican cabinet pick could be hurt by allegations.

“This thing is so f— bogus,” one of the organization’s officers yelled using an expletive, before hanging up on a Times reporter who called for comment.

This week, the Monterey Police Department released a redacted 22-page report detailing its investigation, including accounts of the recollections of Doe and Hegseth, along with several other attendees. Though police reports are typically not public in California, the document had been released because Hegseth had previously asked for a copy.

The police report offers the most complete picture yet of what occurred at the Monterey hotel on Oct. 7 and 8.

On the second day of the three-day gathering, Doe took a break in her hotel room where she was staying with her husband and at least one of her small children before the banquet dinner and keynote speech — the last major scheduled event of the conference — began at 6 p.m., according to text messages and sources with knowledge of the event.

Forty-five minutes later she text her husband. The conversation turned to Hegseth.

“Our ladies are freaking drooling over him,” she wrote. She sent a photo of Hegseth standing at a podium holding a microphone and gesturing with his hand as he spoke.

“He doesn’t look even remotely familiar,” she said. “But apparently all the women know who he is.”

She continued: “He wears a ring on his pointer finger. It creeps me out.” She lamented that the event was taking so long.

After the banquet, the woman went to an after-party located in another federation member’s hotel suite, where she had a glass of champagne. Hegseth was there too. A federation member who was there told police later that the woman “did not seem intoxicated, but had a buzz” at the event.

Around midnight, Doe, Hegseth and a second woman walked toward Knuckles, the sports bar in the hotel. Inside the bar, which has since closed, televisions and football helmets lined the walls. She texted her husband an update, saying that she was headed to the bar with a group of ladies. “Omg I have so much to tell you. This Pete dude is a ... toooool,” she wrote.

While they were drinking at the bar, Hegseth allegedly put his hand on another woman’s knee. She told police that she made it clear it was “not acceptable,” but he still invited her to his room. She declined, according to the report.

Monterey’s Cannery Row (Zen Rial/Getty Images)

The same woman tried to get Doe’s attention so she could act as a “crotch blocker” to deter Hegseth’s sexual advances, according to the report.

Doe told police that her memory started to get “fuzzy” while she was at the bar.

Around 1:30 a.m., Doe argued with Hegseth near the hotel pool about his behavior with women at the conference. He responded that he was a “nice guy,” according to the report. She later told investigators that Hegseth would rub women on their legs and she thought his actions were inappropriate.

An employee who had been working that night told an investigator that hotel guests had called the front desk to complain about two people causing a disturbance by the swimming pool about 1:30 a.m. The employee said that when he approached Hegseth and Doe, Hegseth cursed at him and said that he “had freedom of speech.” The woman intervened and said that “they were Republicans and apologized for Hegseth’s actions,” the report states.

The staffer said the woman was “standing on her own and very coherent,” while Hegseth was “very intoxicated,” according to the report.

Doe placed her hand and arm on Hegseth’s back and escorted him toward the building where his room was located, the employee told police. Hegseth later told an investigator he didn’t remember being chastised by the pool.

In the early morning hours, Doe’s husband sent her a text message: “Holy smokes lady…I don’t remember the last time you were socializing at nearly 2:00 a.m.” She responds, “Hahaha I know. I gotta make sure that to” but the text message gets sent before it’s finished and she stops responding.

Her husband writes back: “Doing ok? My love? Worried about you.”

Around 2 a.m. her husband told investigators he went looking for Doe at Knuckles Bar, but no one was there.

Doe next recalled being in a hotel room alone with Hegseth. She had her phone in her hand and Hegseth asked her who she was texting before taking her phone, she told police. She tried to leave the room, according to the report, but Hegseth blocked the door. She remembered saying “no” a lot, she told police.

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of defense, speaks with reporters (Rod Lamkey/AP)

Her next memory, she told police, was lying on a bed or couch with Hegseth’s dog tags hovering over her face. She said he ejaculated on her stomach, threw a towel at her and said to “clean it up” before asking her whether she was OK, according to the report.

Hegseth recalled the situation differently in an interview with authorities.

He told police that Doe led him to his hotel room, where things progressed between the two of them, according to the report. There was “always” conversation and “always” consensual contact between himself and Doe, he told police.

Hegseth recalled Doe displaying “early signs of regret” after the incident and said she would tell her husband she fell asleep on a couch in someone else’s room, according to the report.

Around 4 a.m., Doe returned to her hotel room and explained to her husband that she “must have fallen asleep.” She told police she didn’t start remembering what happened between her and Hegseth until she returned home the next day.