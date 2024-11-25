San José State volleyball player at center of transgender lawsuit can play, judge rules

San José State University Spartans line up for the playing of the national anthem and player introductions for their NCAA Mountain West women’s volleyball game against the Colorado State University Rams in Fort Collins, Colo., in October.

A federal judge ruled Monday that a San José State University volleyball player, who teammates say is transgender, can continue to participate in a volleyball tournament this week.

The ruling by Judge S. Kato Crews, an appointee of President Biden to the U.S. District Court in Colorado, comes ahead of the three-day Mountain West Conference in Las Vegas that is set to begin Wednesday.

The federal lawsuit filed on behalf of several volleyball players, including former students and a San José State associate head coach, not only sought to ban the player from participating in the tournament but also to rescind wins granted to San José State University’s volleyball team after previous rival teams forfeited matches due to the participation of the transgender player.

At least four universities forfeited matches against San José State University following controversy over the player.

Blaire Fleming, the student who teammates say is transgender, could not immediately be reached for comment. Fleming, who has been on the team’s roster since 2022, has not spoken publicly about the issue.

A spokesperson for San José State University could not immediately be reached for comment.

The lawsuit, filed two weeks ago, is the latest in the ongoing debate about transgender athletes, particularly transgender women competing in women’s sports.

It comes a month after a video showing a play in which the player is seen spiking a ball, hitting a San Diego State player in the arm and briefly knocking her down. The San Diego State player, Keira Herron, a junior, successfully kept the ball in play with the dig and immediately stood up and smiled.

But the play circulated on social media accompanied by claims that the San Diego State player was hit on the head and that the San Jose State player is transgender.

President-elect Donald Trump, who has previously referenced the video, said he plans to ban all transgender women from competing in women’s sports.

Plaintiffs in the case accused San José State University of recruiting a transgender player and argued that allowing the player to participate in the tournament discriminates against female athletes and deprives them of equal opportunities, including access to playing time and scholarships.

In his ruling, Crews said the Mountain West Conference Board of Directors had approved a Transgender Participation Policy in 2022 when the player was also on the roster and because no issues were raised ahead of the tournament, the plaintiffs then failed to meet their burden to show irreparable harm had been caused.

“Until the filing of this lawsuit, there was no dispute between the parties over the applicability or enforceability of the [Transgender Participation Policy],” Crews wrote. “Concerning SJSU’s alleged trans teammate, she has been a member of the team since the 2022 season and has played on the team each season since.”

“It was not until the spring of 2024, at the earliest, that questions arose from Plaintiffs regarding her gender.”