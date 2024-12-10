‘It was insane’: Malibu couple escapes flames with their three goats and potbelly pig

The sun rises through smoke from the Franklin fire Tuesday in Malibu.

Jessica Jones and Matthew Ryder grabbed their essentials before the Franklin fire made its way to their home in Serra Retreat.

Important documents. Bags of clothes. Three goats. A pot belly pig.

Jones and Ryder, both 37, saw the flames coming down a ridgeline overlooking the ranch they rent sometime around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

Fleeing a wildfire is stressful enough but adding livestock to the mix can complicate matters.

Advertisement

The goats, kids Willie and Russell, were easy enough to wrangle into the back of the couple’s pickup truck, along with the goats’ mother, Ginger.

But the 1-year-old pig, Penelope, put up a fight when it was time to leave.

“She was screaming her head off,” Ryder said about the pig. “She doesn’t like to be picked up usually.”

The fire reached their property as the couple left around midnight and then they waited on the side of the Pacific Coast Highway to plan where to go next. They slept in their truck in a hiking trails parking lot and arrived at the Palisades Park evacuation center around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Advertisement

“It was insane,” Jones said.

A hillside burns during the Franklin fire in Malibu (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

“The bright red flames and glow of the fire were all around the ridgeline as we were leaving.”

Jones, who grew up in the Australian brush, is familiar with packing up for wildfires but felt like this fire caught her a bit off guard.

Advertisement

“I wish we had grabbed more stuff or been better prepared this time around,” she said. “I guess you could say we were a bit complacent.”

“You always hear about wildfires and the Santa Ana winds around Malibu,” Ryder said, who has lived in the area for about 2 years. “But you never really give it much thought until a fire is marching down the hillsides.”

The couple plan to head back home once Pacific Coast Highway reopens, but it remains unclear when that will happen.

The eastern half of Malibu was ordered evacuated, and the rest of the city was under an evacuation warning, affecting roughly 18,000 people. More than 2,000 structures are covered by the evacuation order, and an additional 6,000 are under evacuation warnings.

California Live updates: Franklin fire in Malibu erupts near Pepperdine University A ferocious wildfire fanned by strong winds spread rapidly early Tuesday in Malibu, spurring evacuations along the coast and threatening homes while firefighters struggled to contain the flames.

Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone said during a news conference Tuesday morning that a “minimal number” of homes had been destroyed, though he did not have an exact count of structures damaged. He urged residents to limit the use of lawn sprinklers to maintain water pressure for firefighters.

About 700 firefighters were battling the fire Tuesday morning on the ground, building containment lines as aircraft dropped water on the blaze. The aircraft were able to fly through most of the night and into the early morning even amid heavy winds, Marrone said.

Advertisement

By 8:30 a.m., Willie the goat roamed around a parking lot on a leash and Penelope the pig dozed quietly in a carrier.