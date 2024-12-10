Franklin fire in Malibu triggers evacuations, spreads rapidly in early morning hours

A wildfire broke out late Monday in Malibu, triggering evacuations as strong Santa Ana winds fanned the flames.

Dubbed the Franklin fire, the blaze was reported just before 11 p.m. along Malibu Canyon Road and north of Francisco Ranch Road in the hills north of Pepperdine University. The fire was spreading rapidly to the east, and shortly before midnight, the flames had scorched about 100 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Aerial footage from local news stations in the early hours of Tuesday morning showed flames devouring the hills as palm trees were tossed by strong winds. The National Weather Service reported sustained winds of up to 45 mph and gusts of up to 65 mph.

Authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order for areas east of Malibu Canyon Road and south of Piuma Road and in the Serra Retreat area.

In a statement, Pepperdine University said the fire was not currently affecting any campuses but that the area may see power outages.

The National Weather Service has issued a “Particularly Dangerous Situation” red flag warning for wide swaths of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, which will last through Tuesday afternoon. Gusts of up to 80 mph are possible, and relative humidity is forecast to be alarmingly low, while vegetation is extremely dry.

The National Weather Service said that within the Franklin fire area, strong and damaging winds from the north and northeast were expected to peak around sunrise Tuesday, and last through late Tuesday morning.

Relative humidity levels were as low as 9% just before midnight.

This is the second time this fire season that the weather service has issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation red flag warning. The last time the warning was issued was on Nov. 5, and a day later, the Mountain fire ignited in Ventura County and, whipped by powerful winds, razed more than 240 buildings. It became the third-most-destructive wildfire in Southern California since 2013.

The dry, strong Santa Ana winds are being driven by a system of high pressure building in the Great Basin, which is sending air hurtling through canyons and mountain passes to the coast, where there is low pressure.

Malibu and neighboring communities in Thousand Oaks, Oak Park and Agoura Hills saw tremendous destruction in the 2018 Woolsey fire, which destroyed more than 1,600 structures and burned about 97,000 acres.

This story will be updated.