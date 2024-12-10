Live updates: Franklin Fire in Malibu erupts near Pepperdine University

A ferocious wildfire was spreading rapidly early Tuesday in Malibu, spurring evacuations along the coast while nearby Pepperdine University issued a campus-wide shelter-in-place order and firefighters struggled to battle the flames.
Malibu fire fueled by ‘extraordinary, extreme’ winds. How long will dangerous conditions last?
The Franklin fire burning in Malibu is driven by dangerous winds, dry conditions and low humidity, which have combined to allow the blaze to explode.
Conditions
‘I think I’m in shock’: Malibu councilman watches from a distance as fire surrounds home
In the hills above Malibu City Hall, Bruce Silverstein was at home Monday night when he smelled smoke in the air.
It was around 11 p.m., and the City Council member and his wife then received an alert about the wind-driven fire that would soon roar across the Malibu hills, spurring widespread evacuations.
The sky at the top of their driveway grew a brighter and brighter shade of red.
By 11:20 p.m., flames from the Franklin fire were licking the hillside, and the couple had packed their bags to flee. They had driven five miles on Pacific Coast Highway toward Santa Monica when the mandatory evacuation alert was issued. The couple pressed on.
From a hotel room in Santa Monica, Silverstein toggled between watching TV news and the Ring cameras stationed around his home as the fire gradually encircled his property through the night.
“This is surreal,” Silverstein said in an early morning interview. “My wife just said there was a water drop on our house.”
Evacuations, road closures, shelters in Malibu
Evacuation order
- Much of Central Malibu, affecting 6,000 people
- Tuna Creek to Carbon Beach
- Carbon Beach to Puerco Canyon
- Approximately Puerco Canyon to Trancas Canyon.
Evacuation warning
- Many other parts of Malibu
Closures
- A six-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway was ordered closed east of Corral Canyon Road and west of Las Flores Canyon Road, the city of Malibu said. Las Virgenes Road, which continues as Malibu Canyon Road on the way to the coast, is closed south of Mulholland Highway all the way to Pacific Coast Highway, a six-mile stretch of road, the city added.
- Pepperdine University closed, students sheltering in place.
- Malibu schools are closed.
Evacuation centers
- Palisades Recreation Center at 851 Alma Real Dr. has been upgraded to an evacuation center, accepting pets in carriers or crates.
- Large animal shelter available at Pierce College in Woodland Hills.
Malibu fire explodes overnight, spurs city-wide evacuation warning
Dubbed the Franklin fire, the Malibu blaze is moving at a fierce pace, fanned by strong Santa Ana winds. As of 3 a.m. it had reached 1,822 acres with no containment.
The eastern half of Malibu was ordered evacuated, and the rest of the city was under an evacuation warning. Some 6,000 residents live in the area ordered evacuated, firefighters said — most of the city’s population of about 11,000. About 2,000 structures are affected by the mandatory evacuation order.
Flames were reported on both sides of Pacific Coast Highway, with the fire jumping the road in at least two locations — the area around Malibu Pier and around Malibu Road and Webb Way, just next to Malibu Colony Plaza, where a Ralphs supermarket is located, according to the city.
Residents described having just minutes to flee as they saw a storm of embers rain down, with hillsides and trees bursting into flames, and having precious little time to decide what to take with them.