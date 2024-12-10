Live updates: Franklin Fire in Malibu erupts near Pepperdine University

‘I think I’m in shock’: Malibu councilman watches from a distance as fire surrounds home

In the hills above Malibu City Hall, Bruce Silverstein was at home Monday night when he smelled smoke in the air.

It was around 11 p.m., and the City Council member and his wife then received an alert about the wind-driven fire that would soon roar across the Malibu hills, spurring widespread evacuations.

The sky at the top of their driveway grew a brighter and brighter shade of red.

By 11:20 p.m., flames from the Franklin fire were licking the hillside, and the couple had packed their bags to flee. They had driven five miles on Pacific Coast Highway toward Santa Monica when the mandatory evacuation alert was issued. The couple pressed on.

From a hotel room in Santa Monica, Silverstein toggled between watching TV news and the Ring cameras stationed around his home as the fire gradually encircled his property through the night.

“This is surreal,” Silverstein said in an early morning interview. “My wife just said there was a water drop on our house.”