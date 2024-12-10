Franklin Fire: Evacuations, road closures, shelters in Malibu
The Franklin Fire is burning in central Malibu, burning at least 1,800 acres on both sides of Pacific Coast Highway.
Here is what you need to know:
Evacuation order
- Much of Central Malibu, covering 6,000 homes.
- Tuna Creek to Carbon Beach
- Carbon Beach to Puerco Canyon
- Approximately Puerco Canyon to Trancas Canyon.
Evacuation warning
- Many other parts of Malibu
Closures
- A six-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway was ordered closed east of Corral Canyon Road and west of Las Flores Canyon Road, the city of Malibu said. Las Virgenes Road, which continues as Malibu Canyon Road on the way to the coast, is closed south of Mulholland Highway all the way to Pacific Coast Highway, a six-mile stretch of road, the city added.
- Pepperdine University closed, students sheltering in place.
Evacuation centers
- Palisades Recreation Center at 851 Alma Real Dr. has been upgraded to an evacuation center, accepting pets in carriers or crates.
- Large animal shelter available at Pierce College in Woodland Hills.
