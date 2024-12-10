Advertisement
California

Raging Malibu fire burned to the Pacific Ocean but spared some hillside homes

A fire helicopter lifts off after picking up water from a pond at Pepperdine University
A tanker helicopter lifts off after filling up with water from a pond at Pepperdine University that it later dumped on the Franklin fire on Tuesday.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
By Richard Winton
 and Ruben Vives
Share via

At Malibu Bluffs Park at the end of Malibu Canyon, the Franklin fire reached the ocean.

The fire jumped Pacific Coast Highway, charring the trees and baseball outfields.

This is a hallmark of Malibu fires, where the Santa Ana wind push flames over the mountains and hillside and down to the beach.

Advertisement

The coastal city is used to fires, and much of the central area of the city — including Pepperdine University — was under an evacuation order.

Students evacuate from Pepperdine University

California

Wildfire explodes in Malibu, damaging homes and spurring mass evacuations

A wildfire broke out late Monday in Malibu, triggering evacuations as Santa Ana winds fanned the flames.

Along Pacific Coast Highway, between Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Malibu Canyon Road, rows of clothing shops and restaurants were closed. A few people stood outside their beach homes glancing at the smoke billowing from the mountains.

Malibu Canyon Road and Pacific Coash Highway were closed to traffic because of the Franklin fire
Malibu Canyon Road and Pacific Coash Highway were closed to traffic because of the Franklin fire
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

Ash fell on the street as fire trucks and semi-trucks transporting heavy machinery traveled south.

Near the Malibu Pier, a lone surfer caught waves while two lifeguards stood watch from their truck.

Students evacuate from Pepperdine University

California

Wildfire explodes in Malibu, damaging homes and spurring mass evacuations

A wildfire broke out late Monday in Malibu, triggering evacuations as Santa Ana winds fanned the flames.

In the distance the sound of helicopters could be heard.

The fire burned down Malibu Canyon, charring hillsides, but seemingly spared dozens of homes in its march to the shore. An outbuilding separate from a main house in Malibu Knolls burned, but other homes around it were unscathed.

Advertisement
A woman evacuates a horse as the Franklin fire burns in Malibu
A woman evacuates a horse as the Franklin fire burns in Malibu early Tuesday.
(Ethan Swope/Associated Press)

In Carbon Canyon, hand crews toiled cutting containment lines around the fire.

Chinook helicopters dipped down into a lagoon on the vast lawn of Pepperdine University sucking up water to battle the fire. After a couple of minutes, it lifted off heading for an immense plume of smoke billowing above the civic center.

The sound of the vast rotors rippled through the air tossing up the lagoon’s waters in a misty haze.

More to Read

CaliforniaFires
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement