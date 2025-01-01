Fire crews contain blaze burning close to homes in Pacific Palisades

A Pacific Palisades brush fire that was burning close to homes early Wednesday morning has been contained, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The blaze was reported just after midnight on New Year’s Day near 1699 Via Las Palmas.

“Firefighters completed the hose line around the perimeter of the fire and it is fully contained,” read a department statement. “Some resources will be released as the mop up operation continues to ensure no flare ups.”

Advertisement

The blaze sparked concern when it began burning in heavy brush near a hillside residential tract amid 15 mph winds. Weather conditions had prevented the fire department from using aircraft to snuff the flames.

The fire spread to eight acres before it was contained by fire crews. “No structures damaged and no injuries reported,” the LAFD said.

