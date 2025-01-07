‘Life-threatening’ winds set to batter Southern California: Here’s the forecast

Construction continues on the field at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 6, 2025, as harsh Santa Ana weather conditions are predicted this week.

Forecasters are warning of a “life-threatening and destructive” windstorm expected to last several days and affect a massive swath of Southern California beginning early Tuesday.

The offshore winds will be dry, unpredictable and strong — possibly up to 100 mph in some parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, the National Weather Service has warned. Amid a parched landscape, the major wind event is again bringing particularly dangerous fire weather conditions — meaning that if a fire sparks, the blaze could quickly spread into an erratic, fast-moving wildfire.

Here’s what you need to know:

What are the main concerns?

This is not a typical Santa Ana wind event, though it is indeed bringing dry, northeast winds to the area, said Ryan Kittell, a National Weather Service meteorologist. The widspread wind event is expected to cause disruptions from Santa Barbara County south through San Diego County beginning Tuesday and continuing at least to Friday.



Wind speeds : The National Weather Service has issued wind warnings and alerts across much of Southern California. In L.A. and Ventura counties, sustained winds of 35 to 50 mph are expected, while gusts of 50 to 80 mph are possible. In some windy corridors, winds up to 100 mph are possible.

: The National Weather Service has issued wind warnings and alerts across much of Southern California. In L.A. and Ventura counties, sustained winds of 35 to 50 mph are expected, while gusts of 50 to 80 mph are possible. In some windy corridors, winds up to 100 mph are possible. Critical fire weather : Red flag warnings have been issued across the region, citing “increased risk for large fires with very rapid fire spread, extreme fire behavior and long-range spotting.” Some areas fall under the most elevated warning of a particularly dangerous situation.

: Red flag warnings have been issued across the region, citing “increased risk for large fires with very rapid fire spread, extreme fire behavior and long-range spotting.” Some areas fall under the most elevated warning of a particularly dangerous situation. Damage from winds : The strong winds are expected to down trees, cause power outages and localized damage to structures, and potentially knock over big rigs, trailers and motor homes, the National Weather Service warned.

: The strong winds are expected to down trees, cause power outages and localized damage to structures, and potentially knock over big rigs, trailers and motor homes, the National Weather Service warned. “Mountain wave” winds : Forecasters are warning of a wind phenomenon that can cause short-lived but extremely destructive winds, particularly in the San Gabriel foothills and valleys. The mountain wave wind activity occurs when gusts rapidly drop down mountain slopes, then gain strength upon hitting the flat landscape, causing “brief bursts of very strong, dangerous winds,” said Rich Thompson, a National Weather Service meteorologist. This could be the strongest such wind event since the 2011 storm that caused serious damage in Pasadena, Altadena and other San Gabriel Valley neighborhoods, including knocking out power for days for more than 400,000 people.

: Forecasters are warning of a wind phenomenon that can cause short-lived but extremely destructive winds, particularly in the San Gabriel foothills and valleys. The mountain wave wind activity occurs when gusts rapidly drop down mountain slopes, then gain strength upon hitting the flat landscape, causing “brief bursts of very strong, dangerous winds,” said Rich Thompson, a National Weather Service meteorologist. This could be the strongest such wind event since the 2011 storm that caused serious damage in Pasadena, Altadena and other San Gabriel Valley neighborhoods, including knocking out power for days for more than 400,000 people. Dangerous sea conditions: Rough waters and high winds at sea and over harbors are a concern off the L.A. and Orange county coasts, including on Catalina Island.

Here are potential impacts for the upcoming strong winds Tuesday through Wednesday. Here's what you can do to prepare to help minimize impacts! #CAwx #SoCal #LA #LAwind #LosAngeles #VenturaCounty pic.twitter.com/CIHdZo3AC5 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 6, 2025

Where is most at risk?

Forecasters say it’s hard to pick one region most at risk for this windstorm because of its breadth, expected duration and potential strength.



Most of L.A. and Ventura counties : “Given the widespread nature of the winds we’re expecting, it’s a very high level of concern everywhere,” Thompson said. “Anywhere in L.A. County outside of the Antelope Valley — from the mountains to the coast ... be ready to take action if a fire does break out during this event.”

: “Given the widespread nature of the winds we’re expecting, it’s a very high level of concern everywhere,” Thompson said. “Anywhere in L.A. County outside of the Antelope Valley — from the mountains to the coast ... be ready to take action if a fire does break out during this event.” A “particularly dangerous situation: red flag warning — the highest such alert — has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday for the San Gabriel mountains, foothills and valleys; the San Fernando Valley and foothills; Hollywood and Beverly Hills; coastal areas along the Sepulveda Pass; the Santa Monica Mountains and into Malibu; and the Simi Valley.

HEADS UP!!! A LIFE-THREATENING, DESTRUCTIVE, Widespread Windstorm is expected Tue afternoon-Weds morning across much of Ventura/LA Co. Areas not typically windy will be impacted. See graphic for areas of greatest concern. Stay indoors, away from windows, expect poweroutages. #LA pic.twitter.com/yl83LxeMEc — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 6, 2025

Mountain wave winds, possibly reaching 80 to 100 mph, are expected to be the strongest across the 118 and 210 highway corridors , including the San Gabriel and San Fernando foothills, the Simi Valley and the eastern Ventura County valleys. Of particular concern are Sylmar, Porter Ranch and San Fernando foothill communities to the east, such as La Crescenta, Altadena, Monrovia, Azusa and Glendora, according to the weather service.

, including the San Gabriel and San Fernando foothills, the Simi Valley and the eastern Ventura County valleys. Of particular concern are Sylmar, Porter Ranch and San Fernando foothill communities to the east, such as La Crescenta, Altadena, Monrovia, Azusa and Glendora, according to the weather service. Orange County: Red flag warnings are in effect across the county Tuesday through Thursday, with elevated concern for the Santa Ana Mountains.

Red flag warnings are in effect across the county Tuesday through Thursday, with elevated concern for the Santa Ana Mountains. San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties : The Inland Empire, and the counties’ mountains and valleys, are under red flag warnings Tuesday through Thursday.

: The Inland Empire, and the counties’ mountains and valleys, are under red flag warnings Tuesday through Thursday. San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties: Wind gusts up to 40 and 50 mph are expected, with the most dangerous conditions in the mountains and foothills; portions of Santa Barbara County are also under a red flag warning Tuesday and Wednesday.

When is it happening?

Winds will begin early Tuesday and probably last through Friday across the region.



Tuesday through Wednesday : Peak winds across Southern California are forecast, with particularly dangerous situation red flag warnings in effect.

: Peak winds across Southern California are forecast, with particularly dangerous situation red flag warnings in effect. Noon Tuesday through noon Wednesday : The worst of the mountain wave winds are possible.

: The worst of the mountain wave winds are possible. Thursday into Friday: A fire weather watch is expected to remain in effect for much of L.A. and Ventura counties as winds linger. On Friday, winds are expected to begin to weaken.

How to prepare

The National Weather Service urges residents to act as soon as possible.

