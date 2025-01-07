Getty Villa Museum catching fire, LAFD says
Amid the devastating and fast-moving fire in Pacific Palisades, the Getty Villa has caught fire, according to initial reports from the Los Angeles Fire Department.
An unidentified official on LAFD radio said that the Getty Villa Museum was “catching on fire” shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
LAFD and the Getty foundation did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
