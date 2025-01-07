Advertisement
California

Getty Villa Museum catching fire, LAFD says

View from the balcony of the outer peristyle at the Getty Villa in Malibu in 2009.
View from the balcony of the outer peristyle at the Getty Villa in Malibu in 2009.
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff WriterFollow
Share via

Amid the devastating and fast-moving fire in Pacific Palisades, the Getty Villa has caught fire, according to initial reports from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

An unidentified official on LAFD radio said that the Getty Villa Museum was “catching on fire” shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

LAFD and the Getty foundation did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsMuseums & ArtFires
Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement