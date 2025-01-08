Newsom scraps trip to DC as wildfires burn across Los Angeles County

Gov. Gavin Newsom canceled his trip to Washington D.C. this week for President Jimmy Carter’s funeral after deadly fires broke out across Los Angeles County.

Newsom was scheduled to leave the state no later than Wednesday to attend the funeral but the governor’s office said he will remain in California.

The governor was expected to appear alongside President Biden at a news conference in the Coachella Valley Tuesday to celebrate the new Chuckwalla National Monument, but scrapped those plans when high winds prevented Biden’s plane from landing.

Advertisement

Newsom appeared at a wildfire briefing on Tuesday and is expected to be on the ground again Wednesday. The governor worked with Biden to secure Fire Management Assistance Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the Palisades, Eaton and Hurst fires.

Newsom also proclaimed a state of emergency in response to the Palisades Fire.