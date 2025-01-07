Palisades fire: ‘Worst is yet to come’ as winds gain speed

Firefighters are in for a long and dangerous night battling the Palisades fire as fearsome winds are forecast to grow even stronger and could hinder efforts to fight the blaze by air.

The fire ignited at Piedra Morada Drive at 10:30 a.m. and — fueled by intense wind gusts — had scorched 2,921 acres by early evening, forcing more than 30,000 residents to flee their homes. The extreme wind event blasting Southern California is forecast to peak between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday, posing a serious challenge to overnight efforts to combat the growing blaze.

“This event is not only not over, but it is just getting started and will get significantly worse before it gets better,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said in a briefing just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Advertisement

The strongest and most widespread winds are “yet to come,” Swain said, as is the lowest humidity.

Winds were expected to pick up into the evening, possibly making an air attack unfeasible if sustained wind speeds break roughly 30 to 40 mph, said L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.

Although it might be frustrating for residents to see firefighting aircraft grounded, extreme winds can make those efforts less effective, as water or retardant that is dropped is immediately dispersed by the wind, said Gov. Gavin Newsom, who visited the site of the Palisades fire Tuesday.

Advertisement

“We can be up there all day, making people feel good,” he said, “but we’re not doing any good.”

The combination of extreme winds and critically low humidity create a dangerous recipe for new fires to break out over night.

“We are anticipating — hopefully we’re wrong — but we’re anticipating other fires happening,” said Newsom, adding that the state had strategically positioned resources in areas of high fire risk.

Advertisement

Swain echoed the governor, saying, “Unfortunately, I do think that is likelier than not that that does, in fact, occur.”

By around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, that prediction had come true as a fire broke out in the foothills of Pasadena and quickly grew to 20 acres, according to Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian. The Pasadena Fire Department was on scene and concerned about the potential for rapid spread amid the fierce winds.

The National Weather Service predicts that the ongoing windstorm will be the most destructive to have hit the Los Angeles region since 2011.

The weather service issued a “particularly dangerous situation” warning for extreme fire danger in wide swaths of Los Angeles and eastern Ventura counties, prior to the ignition of the Palisades fire. That warning is set to expire Thursday.