Eaton fire: Evacuations, closures, shelters

More to Read

A fire that broke out in the foothills near Eaton Canyon around 6:28 p.m. has quickly grown to 400 acres.

The Eaton fire is burning near Altadena and Pasadena.

Vehicles travel down East Mendocino Street as the Eaton fire burns Tuesday in Altadena.

Newsletter Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.