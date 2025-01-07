Advertisement
California

Eaton fire: Evacuations, closures, shelters

Cars move down a street near a fire at night
Vehicles travel down East Mendocino Street as the Eaton fire burns Tuesday in Altadena.
(Chris Pizzello / Associated Press)
By Ruben VivesStaff Writer 
The Eaton fire is burning near Altadena and Pasadena.

Evacuations

  • Officials also told people living on these streets to evacuate immediately: Kinneloa Canyon Road, Outpost Lane, Glen Springs Road, Coolidge Avenue, Roosevelt Avenue, Veranada Avenue, Kinclair Drive, Fox Ridge Drive, Canyon Close Road, Grand Oaks Avenue and areas east of Altadena Drive, north of New York Drive and west of Sierra Madre Villa Avenue.
  • Mandatory evacuations were also ordered for the area north of New York Drive, east of Altadena Drive, and west of Sierra Madre Villa Avenue.
Homes burn near Altadena Dr. and New York Dr. in Altadena due to the Eton Fire on Tuesday night, Jan. 7, 2025.

California

Fast-moving Eaton fire explodes in Pasadena, Altadena: ‘We’re not playing around. This is serious’

A fire that broke out in the foothills near Eaton Canyon around 6:28 p.m. has quickly grown to 400 acres.

Closures

  • Pasadena Unified School District campuses will be closed on Wednesday.
Shelter

  • Pasadena Convention Center at 300 E. Green St.

Ruben Vives

