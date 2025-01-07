Eaton fire: Evacuations, closures, shelters
The Eaton fire is burning near Altadena and Pasadena.
Evacuations
- Officials also told people living on these streets to evacuate immediately: Kinneloa Canyon Road, Outpost Lane, Glen Springs Road, Coolidge Avenue, Roosevelt Avenue, Veranada Avenue, Kinclair Drive, Fox Ridge Drive, Canyon Close Road, Grand Oaks Avenue and areas east of Altadena Drive, north of New York Drive and west of Sierra Madre Villa Avenue.
- Mandatory evacuations were also ordered for the area north of New York Drive, east of Altadena Drive, and west of Sierra Madre Villa Avenue.
Closures
- Pasadena Unified School District campuses will be closed on Wednesday.
Shelter
- Pasadena Convention Center at 300 E. Green St.
