L.A. County to create fund for wildfire victims

As fire victims flood GoFundMe for help with rebuilding, the L.A. County government will create its own fund for residents who lost their livelihoods or whose homes or businesses were reduced to rubble by devastating wildfires.

The county Board of Supervisors, which met Tuesday for the first time since fires decimated large swaths of the county, gave the chief executive office a week to sketch out the details. The fund will probably consist of private donations that could be used to cover a range of expenses, including moving costs and wage reimbursements.

“We know that the list of needs is deep and will run the gamut from child care to housing assistance,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose district includes Altadena , parts of which were leveled by the Eaton fire. “This will give funders an opportunity to support the tremendous needs throughout the county.”

Barger joined Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, whose district includes Pacific Palisades, to put together an early blueprint for the region’s recovery, which included steps to speed up rebuilding, crack down on price gouging and raise funds for victims. The supervisors passed the motion 5 to 0 during a board meeting that felt oddly routine as wildfires continued to rage miles away.

Horvath warned that the county hadn’t yet grasped the toll of the fires, which could still worsen with strong winds in the forecast.

“The economic and emotional toll on our community is immense,” she said.

The plan asks top officials to find ways to suspend permitting requirements in unincorporated parts of the county — which includes Altadena — so residents can rebuild as quickly as possible. Amy Bodek, the head of the planning department, said in an interview that residents in unincorporated areas will be able to rebuild without worrying about new zoning codes.

“The good news is that if you had a home that would not meet current zoning requirements, you can still build the home the way you had it,” she said.

The L.A. City Council passed its own measures Tuesday aimed at helping wildfire victims in Pacific Palisades and the rest of the city, including protections against price gouging and evictions. The council also took steps to secure funding for rebuilding and recovery.

Supervisor Holly Mitchell said she wanted to distribute the money from the county fund in a way that would make sure “historically disadvantaged communities are seen and heard and supported.”

Fesia Davenport, who leads the chief executive office, said there would be a “natural prioritization” of the money based on the severity of the applicant’s need — for example, people who have received temporary housing stipends from an insurance company might be placed behind those who got nothing.

“I would not say that we would necessarily exclude anyone, but we do know that not all homeowners are in the same position. Some had insurance. Some didn’t have insurance,” she said. “Some are on the verge of homelessness.”

The supervisors heaped praise on L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone — a stark contrast to the city of L.A., where the relationship between Mayor Karen Bass and Fire Chief Kristin Crowley has publicly frayed in the national spotlight.

“Chief Marrone, you’re a superhero,” Supervisor Hilda Solis said as the room applauded.

Other county department heads were prodded by the supervisors on the questions that have come repeatedly from constituents.

What’s being done about rental price gouging?

Raphael Carbajal, director of the county’s department of consumer and business affairs, said that his staff is “actively investigating” culprits through a task force, and that county lawyers have started rolling out subpoenas.

Will property owners who want to rebuild be assessed at the current market value?

Assessments of ruined homes will remain what they were before the damage, county Assessor Jeff Prang said.

And, perhaps, the most pressing: When can residents return?

There’s no clear timeline yet, said county Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin McGowan, as crews rush to remove fire debris and hazardous waste.

“If we know we’re not going to let people back into their homes for another week, they want to know, so they can be mad once and be disappointed once — versus being told every day, today is not going to be the day,” Barger said.

The Rev. John Shaver, a pastor at the Community United Methodist Church in Pacific Palisades, traveled downtown to beg the supervisors to let him into his neighborhood, where he had lost his home and his church. He said community members, many of whom have not been in the area since evacuating, desperately needed their faith leaders.

“You need to help us to get in,” he said. “No one is helping us.”

Times staff writer Tony Barboza contributed to this report.