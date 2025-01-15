Man arrested in connection to Little Mountain fire in San Bernardino

A man has been arrested in connection with a fire that erupted in San Bernardino County on Wednesday afternoon as multiple wildfires continued to burn in Southern California and the region was under a red flag warning.

Crews responded to a quickly spreading brush fire on Little Mountain Drive and West Edgehill Road around 2 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District. They were able to halt forward progress shortly before 4 p.m., at which point the fire had grown to 34 acres.

The San Bernardino Police Department also responded to the incident and later arrested a man on suspicion of two felony charges, including a count of reckless burning.

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD units are on scene of a VEGETATION FIRE on Little Mountain Dr x W Edgehill Rd. #LittleMountain IC reporting approx 30 acres in light flashy fuels with a rapid rate of spread. Structure threat in approx 20 minutes. 2nd alarm enroute. pic.twitter.com/3D3LFmuSBp — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) January 15, 2025

The incident comes on the heels of several recent arson arrests that have taken place while Los Angeles battles two of the most destructive fires in California history, greatly frustrating first responders who are desperately trying to prevent further loss of property and life.

On Monday, Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell detailed three recent arson arrests: a person suspected of using a barbecue lighter to spark fires in North Hollywood, a person suspected of lighting brush in Sherman Oaks and a person suspected of setting a trash can on fire in West L.A.

Last week, a transient man identified as Jose Carranza-Escobar was arrested on suspicion of purposefully starting a fire in Azusa. Police say he later admitted to the crime. In addition, Juan Sierra was arrested Thursday by L.A. police and identified by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office as a “person of interest” in the Kenneth fire.

That blaze burned more than 1,000 acres in the mountains above Hidden Hills and Calabasas before 100% containment was reached Sunday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Wednesday’s Little Mountain fire in San Bernardino prompted a temporary road closure on Little Mountain Drive from Edgehill Drive to Sheridan Road. There were no reports of injuries or buildings damaged.

The fire ignited amid a red flag warning that expired Wednesday night. Eric Sherwin of the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District said wind gusts were coming from the northeast at around 20 mph by the fire area Wednesday afternoon.

Southern California has been enduring a sustained period of elevated fire danger that began on Jan. 7 — the day the Palisades and Eaton fires ignited. With the expiration of Wednesday’s red flag warning, winds are now expected to calm down for the rest of the week.

Moderate winds are, however, forecast to return to the Los Angeles region beginning Sunday night and continuing through most of next week, according to the National Weather Service.