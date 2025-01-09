Kennith fire burning near Woodland Hills

Sky5 view of a wildfire in the area of Hidden Hills and Calabasas.

A fire has broken out in Woodland Hills, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Kennith fire was reported in an area near the border of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Flames ignited adjacent to a trailhead near Victory Boulevard.

The fire has consumed 50 acres of brush and was burning south, officials said.

The LAFD has issued an mandatory evacuation for areas around Vanowen Street south to Burbank Boulevard and County Lane Road east to Valley Circle Boulevard.

An evacuation warning has been issued to some residents of the Oak Park community in Ventura County, in the area near Kanan Road and Agoura Road, east of Kanan Road to Deer Hill.