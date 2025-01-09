Advertisement
California

Kennith fire burning near Woodland Hills

Sky5 view of a wildfire in the area of Hidden Hills and Calabasas.
(KTLA-TV)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
A fire has broken out in Woodland Hills, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Kennith fire was reported in an area near the border of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Flames ignited adjacent to a trailhead near Victory Boulevard.

The fire has consumed 50 acres of brush and was burning south, officials said.

The LAFD has issued an mandatory evacuation for areas around Vanowen Street south to Burbank Boulevard and County Lane Road east to Valley Circle Boulevard.

An evacuation warning has been issued to some residents of the Oak Park community in Ventura County, in the area near Kanan Road and Agoura Road, east of Kanan Road to Deer Hill.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

