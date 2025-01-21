Winds feed small fires in Southern California

Firefighters battle the Lilac fire that broke out in the Bonsall area of San Diego County Tuesday morning.

Southern California saw scattered small fires amid strong winds that were expected to peak Tuesday.

A “particularly dangerous situation” warning with extreme wind gusts that started Monday is set to last through Tuesday at 10 a.m. for swaths of Los Angeles County and most of Ventura County — an unprecedented fifth time the National Weather Service has sounded the alarm this season for acute fire conditions.

Peak gusts of 50 mph to 70 mph are possible along the coast and valleys, while sustained winds are expected to be between 25 mph to 40 mph. Isolated gusts of up to 100 mph are possible in the mountains and foothills, while sustained winds there are expected to be between 30 mph to 50 mph.

Without any significant rain in the Southland for months, the landscape remains primed for fire.

On Monday, Los Angeles police arrested a man after a small brush fire broke out in Griffith Park under the observatory. Police sources said the man was seen by witnesses setting a fire in the area. No other details were available.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. and had burned a quarter acre, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Crews rushed to the area south of Griffith Observatory as plumes of black smoke could be seen from Hollywood and the surrounding area.

Helicopters stopped the fire quickly after hitting it from the air with water. No structures were damaged in the fire.

In San Diego County, several fires were reported Tuesday morning.

One in Poway burned acres three before being stopped. Another fire near Pala was also stopped.

Near Bonsell, the Lilac fire has burned more than 80 acres and forced evacuations.

The fire started near Old Highway 395 and Lilac Road.

Crews that have been fighting two of the deadliest and most destructive fires California has seen in years continued to make progress, meanwhile.

The footprint of the Palisades fire remained at 23,713 acres over the weekend while its containment increased to 63% Monday night from 39% Friday.

The Eaton fire remained at just over 14,000 acres while its containment jumped from 65% Friday to 87% as of Monday night.