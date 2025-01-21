Help us share the stories of what you lost in the Eaton and Palisades fires

The Times is building a community page for friends, family and fellow Angelenos to remember what we lost in the Eaton and Palisades fires.

The fires ravaged communities and killed at least two dozen people. People lost homes. Cultural landmarks were destroyed. Livelihoods were upended. If you are in a safe area and would like to share a memory about things you lost in the fires, please fill out the form below.

The Times will use your stories and photos of what was lost in a visual collection of memories to publish at a later date.

Altadena and Pacific Palisades are home to vibrant, tight-knit communities. In the first days after the fires began, the outpouring of mutual aid and commitments to rebuild prove that the souls of these communities aren’t going anywhere. We want to amplify the voices and stories that make these neighborhoods and honor these experiences.

We understand that some may not have the words to describe the impact of the wildfires yet, and that processing and healing is ever evolving and will take time. Here at The Times, we intend to honor each person’s unique feeling and experience in the face of this tragedy and provide this space for reflection, storytelling, and the ongoing journey towards recovery.

Submissions will be open for several weeks. We may not be able to respond and publish all submissions, but we read every one. Multiple submissions are welcome. This community page is a space for you, if you desire it, whenever you desire it.

It will be here.

Share what you lost.*

It can be a precious heirloom, irreplaceable photo albums, your favorite restaurant, a friend’s childhood home, a place where you used to take long walks, a sense of control, etc.

In two to three sentences please share the meaning it holds for you.

If you’d like to submit a voice memo instead, you can upload a recording below.

Is your loss tied to a location? Please list it here.

Note: If mapped, The Times will not show exact locations of homes and residences.

If you have a photo or video of what you lost, please upload it here.

If you do not have a picture of what you had to leave behind, please describe it.

Our team of artists may use this information for an illustration.

How are you feeling about this loss? Select all that apply.

Angry Anxious Confused Connected Discouraged Hopeful Lonely Lost Loved Motivated Outraged Overwhelmed Resilient Sad Stuck other:_______

Audio option:

Share what you lost and the meaning it held for you in a voice memo. Please also include a physical description and explanation of its location. Record a voice memo on your phone and upload it here. It should be no longer than two minutes.

Name*

First* and Last

Email*

Phone

Age

What neighborhood did you live in?*

Where are you located now?

If there is anything else we haven’t asked that you’d like to share with us, you can submit a question, comment or news tip about the California fires here .