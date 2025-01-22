Advertisement
California

Hughes fire: Evacuations, road closures, shelters

A large plume from the Hughes fire off Lake Hughes Road in the Castaic area.
(KTLA-TV)
By Hannah FryStaff Writer 

The Hughes fire is burning around Lake Castaic north of Castaic.

Evacuation order

Areas in and around Lake Castaic, extending toward Interstate 5 on the west and south of Sandberg to the north.

Evacuation warning

Areas including Bittersweet Canyon, Charlie Canyon, Greenhill and areas north of Castaic.

Most updated evacuation instructions can be found here, and here.

Advertisement

This article is provided free of charge to help keep our community safe and supported during these devastating fires.

Subscribe now

Road Closures

Dry Gulch Road at Lake Hughes Road

More to Read

CaliforniaFires
Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She most recently covered Orange County for The Times and has written extensively about criminal trials, housing, politics and government. In 2020, Fry was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement