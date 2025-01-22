Hughes fire: Evacuations, road closures, shelters
- Share via
-
The Hughes fire is burning around Lake Castaic north of Castaic.
Evacuation order
Areas in and around Lake Castaic, extending toward Interstate 5 on the west and south of Sandberg to the north.
Evacuation warning
Areas including Bittersweet Canyon, Charlie Canyon, Greenhill and areas north of Castaic.
Most updated evacuation instructions can be found here, and here.
This article is provided free of charge to help keep our community safe and supported during these devastating fires.
Road Closures
Dry Gulch Road at Lake Hughes Road
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.