Hughes fire: Evacuations, road closures, shelters

A large plume from the Hughes fire off Lake Hughes Road in the Castaic area.

The Hughes fire is burning around Lake Castaic north of Castaic.

Evacuation order

Areas in and around Lake Castaic, extending toward Interstate 5 on the west and south of Sandberg to the north.

Evacuation warning

Areas including Bittersweet Canyon, Charlie Canyon, Greenhill and areas north of Castaic.

Most updated evacuation instructions can be found here, and here.

Advertisement

This article is provided free of charge to help keep our community safe and supported during these devastating fires. Subscribe now

Road Closures

Dry Gulch Road at Lake Hughes Road

