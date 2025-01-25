New recovery center to open in Altadena to aid Eaton fire victims

Firefighters extinguish hot spots on homes destroyed by the Eaton fire in Altadena.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it will open a new recovery center in Altadena for those who incurred damage from the Eaton fire.

The Altadena Disaster Recovery Center will open Monday at 540 W. Woodbury Road and will operate from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Representatives from state and federal agencies will be present to assist anyone who experienced damage to a primary home, personal property loss or other emergency related to the wildfires.

The current recovery center, at the Pasadena City College Community Education Center, will cease operations after Friday.

FEMA operates one other recovery site for victims of the Palisades fire at the UCLA Research Park West, 10850 W. Pico Blvd.

Applications for federal assistance can be made at the centers, online at DisasterAssistance.gov, via the FEMA app or by phone at (800) 621-3362.

Additional information about California’s disaster recovery is available at fema.gov/disaster/4856.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced on X that the Altadena Station will conduct property checks of vacant homes.

A uniformed sheriff’s deputy or trained volunteer will inspect the property for unlocked windows or doors, evidence of possible forced entry or other suspicious activity.

To obtain a check, a property owner should email their name, address and a callback number to altadenahomecheck@lasd.org.