‘I’m a 59-year-old wreck’: Fire-weary Altadena residents now face threat of rain and mudslides

Brian Jaecker-Jones and his wife Amy join fellow Altadena evacuees at a rally in support of victims of the Eaton fire on Saturday at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Altadena.

There are signs everywhere telling the story of Altadena’s last several weeks.

Handwritten signs thanking first responders, others on lawns marking where contractors will need to rebuild, and at least one in front of a home that says “Altadena Is Not for Sale.”

With the deadly Eaton fire contained, focus is gradually shifting to rebuilding and recovery. But first, residents need to make it through the biggest storm of the season so far. And it was expected to hit Altadena and Los Angeles County’s other burn areas hard.

For locals, it can all feel like too much.

Zaira De La Cruz, 26, and her daughter Omi De La Cruz, 2, at a rally in support of victims of the Eaton fire on Saturday at Metropolitan Baptist Church in Altadena. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

“My mind is gone,” said Jude Bell, as she did some work on her laptop sitting in her SUV Thursday morning outside her home. “I’m a 59-year-old wreck.”

Bell said she was waiting to meet a contractor for her home, which was damaged during last month’s winds that also created the deadly firestorm.

As she worked and waited, contractors in panel trucks moved among job sites and sheriff’s deputies patrolled the neighborhood, ready to help people flee if the rains create another disaster.

Advertisement

Officials want residents on high alert, but weariness is setting in.

“Who knows? The fire wasn’t front of mind either,” Bell said, exhausted.

Grateful that her home survived the fire, she said she plans on being a point person for neighbors who lost their homes and need updates on the neighborhood’s recovery.

“They’re all spread out living other places, but they’re going to need to be in the neighborhood to check on their house,” she said, ready to see the neighborhood start rebuilding.

A few houses away on Alameda Street, the hum of power tools was coming from Maria Messieh’s home. She was also preoccupied with contractors Thursday and was not concerned about the rain.

Advertisement

She pointed toward the charred hillsides to her north and said that there is a buffer if any debris should wash down her way.

“The houses over there did not burn,” she said

Surviving the fire and finding her home still standing felt like a stroke of luck. The rain feels like a welcome change, she said.