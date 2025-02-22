‘I am extremely proud of the work’: L.A. fire chief responds to ouster by Bass

Kristin Crowley in January 2022, when she was announced as the new Los Angeles city fire chief.

Ousted Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley struck a defensive tone Saturday, issuing her first statement since being demoted by Mayor Karen Bass for failing to inform her about the dangerous conditions or to activate hundreds of firefighters ahead of the deadly Palisades blaze.

“As the Fire Chief, I based my actions and decisions on taking care of our firefighters so that they could take care of our communities,” Crowley said in the statement, which didn’t address the Palisades fire directly.

“Serving others before self, having the courage and integrity to do what is right, and leading with compassion, love and respect have guided me throughout my career. I am extremely proud of the work, sacrifice and dedication of our LAFD members, both sworn and civilian.”

A Times investigation found that Fire Department officials could have ordered about 1,000 firefighters to remain on duty as winds were building but opted against it. The move would have doubled the firefighting force on hand when fire broke out in the Palisades on the morning of Jan. 7.

The department also had more than 40 engines available to battle wildfires, but fire officials staffed only five of them, The Times found.

Another Times investigation determined that the LAFD could have deployed at least 10 additional engines in the Palisades in advance of the fire. Had those engines been patrolling the hillsides and canyons, they might have been able to extinguish the fire when it was still small.

Crowley’s firing Friday intensified tensions at City Hall. Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, whose district in northeast San Fernando Valley has seen fires torch hillside communities, said she will seek to overturn Crowley’s dismissal. The removal, Rodriguez contended, was Bass’ way of deflecting criticism.

The Palisades fire killed at least 12 people, destroyed nearly 7,000 homes and other structures, and generated heavy criticism of Bass, who had been in Ghana for a ceremony when the fire erupted. The disaster poses serious economic challenges for the region and raises questions about whether the city will be ready to host the 2028 Olympic Games.

Bass could not immediately reached for comment about Crowley’s statement.

But in recent days she had lashed out at Crowley, saying she had not heard from the chief until after the fire erupted and questioning her deployment strategy.

“As a humble public servant for over the past 30 years, 25 of those with the LAFD, it has been an absolute honor to represent and lead the men and women of one of the greatest fire departments in the world,” Crowley said.

A representative for Crowley said she would not be making any further comments.

LAFD veteran Ronnie Villanueva will serve as interim chief. He retired seven months ago as chief deputy of emergency operations after four decades at the department.