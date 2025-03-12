Strongest storm of week to hit Los Angeles on Wednesday: What to expect

Visitors make their way through light rain Tuesday on the Santa Monica Pier.

The first of two storms soaking Southern California this week is gone, but the second, more powerful storm with winds and rain that could trigger flooding and debris flows is set to arrive Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service warned.

The storm is moving faster than originally anticipated but is still bloated with moisture and is expected to dump 1 to 2 inches of rain along the coast and up to 4 inches in the valleys at rates that could cause problems.

“There is a high chance of rainfall rates exceeding 0.75 inch which is favorable to create flooding in urban areas and cause significant debris flow on recent burn scars,” the weather service’s Oxnard office posted in a Wednesday morning forecast.

Officials plan to issue a flood watch beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday and lasting through Thursday afternoon warning of the possibility of flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall. The alert will include much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and the south coast of Santa Barbara County.

The heaviest rain is expected to fall between Wednesday night and early Thursday, according to the weather service. There is a possibility of heavier showers and thunderstorms hitting the southwest-facing mountains and foothills, areas that are prone to such storm patterns.

Ahead of the second storm, evacuation warnings have been issued for Los Angeles communities near burn scars.

In the Palisades burn scar, the Getty Villa area, the Highlands, the Bienveneda area near Temescal Canyon Park, Rivas Canyon/Will Rogers State Park, Mandeville Canyon above Tanners Road, Old Ranch Road and Rustic Creek are under evacuation warnings starting Wednesday morning.

East and south of Runyon Canyon in the Sunset fire zone are also under an evacuation warning. In the Hurst fire area, an evacuation warning has been issued for Olive Lane in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Several neighborhoods in Malibu will also be under evacuation warnings beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the city.

The areas include Carbon Canyon, Carbon Beach East, La Costa Beach/La Costa (hillside), Las Flores Creek, Las Flores Mesa, eastern Malibu, Big Rock, Las Tunas Beach, Topanga Beach Road, Carbon Beach Terrace, Carbon Beach, Rambla Pacifico, Carbon Beach West/Malibu Beach, Sweetwater Canyon, Sweetwater Mesa, Serra Retreat, Malibu Creek, Cross Creek, Malibu Colony, Civic Center, Malibu Knolls, Malibu Road, Malibu Country Estates, Puerco Canyon and Piuma Road.

“Residents should prepare to evacuate now due to the significant risk of flash flooding, debris flows and mudslides. These hazards pose a serious threat to life and property,” the city wrote in a post on X.

Evacuation warnings are expected to last through Thursday evening, officials said.

The storm is also expected to drop a fresh dusting of powder across California’s mountain ranges.

In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, snow levels will fall to 3,000 feet by Wednesday night, bringing at least light snow to those areas.

One to 2 feet of snow is expected at elevations above 6,500 feet, while 6 to 12 inches could fall at lower elevations. Between an inch and 5 inches is forecast for elevations between 4,000 and 5,500 feet. Officials plan to issue a winter storm warning between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 5 a.m. Saturday.

There’s a risk of blowing snow and ice on Interstate 5 in the Tejon Pass that could cause travel delays. Highway 14 in the Antelope Valley and Highways 33 and 154 could also see issues.

The San Bernardino County mountains could see wet snow with accumulations of 3 to 6 inches above 6,500 feet and 6 to 8 inches above 8,500 feet.

In the San Diego County mountains, snow may fall at 6,500 feet with up to 3 inches possible and winds gusting as high as 60 mph.